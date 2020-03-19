India Planning Launch of 10 Earth Observation Satellites by March 2021

New Delhi (Sputnik): In 2019, India launched four earth observation satellites, from a target of six. For the next financial year, the plan is to add a further eight.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is planning to launch 10 earth observation satellites by March 2021, space minister Jitendra Singh said in Parliament.

The earth observation satellites are used mainly in land and agriculture but their images are also important to the military, for border observation.

ISRO is also planning to launch 26 missions, including unmanned orbital spacecraft Gaganyaan.

The 26 missions will also include three communication satellites, two navigation satellite, three space science satellite, a technology demonstration, 10 PSLV, three GSLV II, a GSLV III and two small satellite launch vehicles.

Earlier this week, India had to stop the launch of its Geo Imaging Satellite (GSAT-1) under pressure from the United States.

The directive to stall the event was communicated before the countdown for the launch, after approval from the Launch Authorisation Board (LAB).

“Indian Space Programme is focused on peaceful uses of outer spaces. Towards this, space technology should be used for the benefit of the country and society, provide solutions for developmental activities and address problems of the society at large,” the minister said.

India currently has 19 EO satellites, 18 communication satellites and eight navigation satellites that are used for broadcasting, telephone, internet services, weather and agriculture-related forecasting, security, disaster-time rescue and relief and location-based services.

There are three satellites which provide services for military communication and networking.