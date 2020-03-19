Indian Politicians Join Instagram's Viral #SafeHandsChallenge Amid Virus Outbreak

New Delhi (Sputnik): In a novel initiative, Indian politicians are using their official social networking accounts to reach out to people to spread awareness about basic hygiene habits as the world battles the coronavirus outbreak.

A new social media trend called #SafeHandsChallenge is making the rounds on Facebook-owned photo-messaging app Instagram. The challenge requires the participants to record a short video of themselves properly soap-washing hands under running water.

On Thursday, India’s coast state Goa’s chief Pramod Sawant took to Instagram and posted a video of himself completing the #SafeHandsChallenge.

As part of his post, Sawant revealed that he was nominated by the federal Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani to complete this challenge and that it’s being done to influence others to keep washing their hands regularly.

Further, the Goa State chief has nominated the head of Maharashtra state Devendra Fadnavis to complete the challenge and post the video on his Instagram handle.

As of now, over 2,000 people have undertaken the trend and posted their hand-washing videos on Instagram.

To give a fun spin to the trend, veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has also uploaded a video on the photo-messaging app revealing how the basic idea of this challenge was to get Indian children to wash their hands.

In Hindi, Kher imitated a tough Indian father asking his child whether the kid has washed hands or not. Kher also acted how parents threaten to hit their children if they do not wash their hands with soaps.

The Coronavirus which affects the body's respiratory system, has infected over 200,000 people globally and caused the deaths of more than 8,900 people.

In India, 148 cases of the virus have been recorded by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, along with four deaths in Karnataka, Delhi and Maharashtra.

Washing hands continuously and then sanitising them before eating has been recommended by global health and welfare bodies as a preventive measure against the further spread of coronavirus.