Residents in Indian Capital Step Up Fight Against COVID-19, Taking Preventive Measures - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): The COVID-19 (coronavirus) has spread panic across the globe as it has quickly spread to over 100 countries and claimed over 8,000 lives, leading to lockdowns of entire cities and travel restrictions.

With the increase in the number of Coronavirus cases in India, several residential apartments in New Delhi are taking precautionary measures - from setting up wash basins to make people wash their hands or checking body temperatures with a thermal gun and providing sanitisers near lifts.

According to the residential welfare associations, cleanliness is key and these steps have been taken to account for that.

“As we know the virus is spreading like fire, our government is taking all the possible measures it can to keep us safe. Now it is our duty to come together and fight the virus ourselves. On behalf of the society and awareness, we have built a wash basin outside the society. Visitors will have to wash their hands to enter the society,” said Ritesh Gulati, president of Shivam Apartments’ RWA in Rohini area of Delhi.

Washbasins have been installed in various places for the ease of commuters and residents.

Vaibhav Saxena, a resident of Noida, said that his society will check anyone entering the community with a thermal gun.

Housing societies in Noida and New Delhi take strict measures to combat deadly #Coronavirus. From taking temperatures to fumigating the place, the authorities are taking every step to contain the spread.

“Fever is one of the symptoms of the virus. So, the society’s developer has provided thermal gun to check the temperature at the society gate. While sanitizers have been given to all the building guards so that people use the sanitizer before using the lift,” said Saxena.

“As individuals, we should do all the possible things we can to keep ourselves, our families and society safe. Everyone should avoid public gatherings and keep washing and sanitizing their hands,” said Dr. Abhijeet Ahuja, practicing at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital in Delhi.

So far, India has reported over 160 cases of coronavirus with four dead. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the general public in a national address in the evening about the ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic.