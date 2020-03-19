Register
05:14 GMT19 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addresses the media on the opening day of the winter session of the Parliament in New Delhi, India, Monday, Nov.18, 2019

    India's Air Traffic Controllers Ask PM Modi for Relief from Breathalyser

    © AP Photo / Manish Swarup
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107758/75/1077587598_0:132:3000:1819_1200x675_80_0_0_647ec052c10cdfcc6ddba10fa6bcb11a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202003191078614044-indias-air-traffic-controllers-ask-pm-modi-for-relief-from-breathalyser/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Airport officials in the country are leaving no stone unturned to test and keep the people under quarantine who are showing symptoms related to the widely spreading coronavirus which has claimed over 8,000 lives globally.

    The air traffic controllers' (ATC) guild has requested Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his direct and immediate intervention to terminate the mandatory breath analyser tests for the air traffic controllers reporting for duty amidst the virus outbreak.

    At present, only the controllers who have symptoms of illness are being exempted from the mandatory breath analyser (BA) test.

    Fearing the closure of airports across the country due to coronavirus infections, however, the controllers' association wants a complete suspension of the BA tests until the pandemic is effectively contained.

    In its letter, dated 17 March, 2020, the guild has written that the "Air Traffic Controllers’ Guild is the only recognised officer’s association of Indian Air Traffic Control Officers.  We salute the way the government is dealing with the outbreak of the Novel Corona Virus in our country. Sir, in this context, we would like to inform you that the Breath Analyzer Test for our members was introduced 3-4 months back by DGCA. This is as per global standard to enhance the safety of our airspace.”

    “We would like to inform you that in our every duty shift, people have to undergo BAT under this scary CORONA virus situation also. ATC Guild (l) had communicated the same to DGCA without any fruitful result. When Government Of India (GOI) had taken initiative to close the CORONA chapter in lndia in Stage ll itself the acts like BAT for officers may backfire.”

     “ln fact (Government of India) GOI even banned biometric attendance and all state governments banned BAT for drivers, which are less dangerous than the BA Test of ATCOs. Anytime an air traffic controller can be infected by the deadly and highly infectious virus in a BA Test. lf only one controller got infected, the whole shift will get infected and the whole airport needs to be closed,” it says.

    Requesting Modi to intervene immediately, the association said: “Sir, you can well understand the gravity of the situation. lf it is not stopped right now, it can even affect general public as well. We can assure you that our members know their critical duty and never come under the influence of alcohol."   

     "It is, therefore, requested to temporarily suspend the BA test for air traffic controllers in the national interest," the letter said.

    On 6 March, taking note of the coronavirus pandemic, the country's aviation regulator, DGCA, had said in one of its orders that before carrying out the BA test on air traffic controllers, the medical personnel concerned will check the controller for symptoms of illness.

    "If any person is detected with symptoms, the said person shall be exempted from BA test and removed from duty. Such person shall undergo detailed medical examination and shall return to duty only after having been declared fit. Records are to be maintained for all such cases," the DGCA order read.

    On Tuesday, in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had also demanded the immediate discontinuation of the breath analyser test for train operators

    Earlier this month, the government had also decided to exempt employees from marking their attendance on the biometric system over concerns that it could end up spreading coronavirus.

    So far, around 150 people have tested positive for the rapidly spreading virus in India, while it has also claimed the lives of three people.

    Related:

    India’s Aviation Industry Stares at Bleak Future Despite Being Fastest Growing Market
    India's Aviation Behemoth Set to Rattle Global Manufacturers with Locally-Made Civilian Plane
    Infected or Not, Indian Airport Operators Want Flyers to Shell Out 'Corona Surcharge'
    Tags:
    aviation, New Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cosmonaut during spacewalk
    First Person to Walk in Space: Russian Cosmonaut Alexei Leonov and Those Who Came After Him
    Trumpin’ Big Groups
    Do As I Say, Not As I Flu
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse