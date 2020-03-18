Boon or Bane? Indian OTT Platform Offers 2-Month Subscription Free Amid Covid-19 Scare

New Delhi (Sputnik): The pandemic Covid-19 has compelled people across the globe to opt for self isolation. With three deaths reported in India due to the disease, the Indian entertainment industry has also opted for a halt.

With people across India self isolating because of Covid-19, leading Indian subscription-based over the top, video on-demand entertainment and media platform Eros Now has come up with a smart way to attract viewers.

The entertainment company is offering two months of subscription free to its Indian customers.

The official Twitter handle of the streaming website made the announcement on Wednesday by sharing a clip from the film “Manmarziyan” featuring National Award winning actor Vicky Kaushal and the Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu.

In the clip, Taapsee is heard scolding Vicky for being irresponsible. The clip shows a catchy caption that enlivened social media. It reads, “When your family asks you to get masks but you get beauty masks instead.”

“Don’t be like Vicky! To make #quarantinetime with family easier, we’re giving you a 2-month subscription entirely on us! Use code STAYSAFE and enjoy your favourite movies and shows. #Staysafe, and stay entertained with #ErosNow,” the caption further reads.

To make #quarantinetime with family easier, we're giving you a 2-month subscription entirely on us! Use code STAYSAFE and enjoy your favourite movies and shows. #Staysafe, and stay entertained with #ErosNow.#covid_19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/EHX7y1iJLW — Eros Now (@ErosNow) March 18, 2020

​This is not the first time an entertainment platform has offered something a free service. Adult video site PornHub also made their premium content available to their Italian subscribers for free.