13:58 GMT18 March 2020
    Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone poses during the opening ceremony of the 21st MAMI Mumbai film festival in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.

    'No Work, Only Play': Bollywood Stars Explore Self Care, Family Time Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

    © AP Photo / Rajanish Kakade
    India
    New Delhi (Sputnik): The glamour industry in India is witnessing a lockdown due to coronavirus that has resulted into the postponement of film releases, shooting and red carpet events. The total number of positive cases across India is now 130 with three deaths so far.

    The global outbreak of coronavirus has restricted social gatherings, leading to the closure of schools, universities, gyms, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres as a part of a directive given by India’s federal government.

    Several Bollywood stars are taking the self-imposed isolation time as an opportunity to spend maximum time with family while many are exploring different forms of self care. Some are even enjoying this “slow down of life” as an opportunity to think about nature.

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone recently took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

    The “XXX” star indulged in some self-care sessions in which she can be seen clad in her striped PJ’s and massaging her face with a roller. The actress also shared a post of her cleaning her wardrobe. The “Padmaavat” actress wrote, "Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #cleaning #wardrobe."

    View this post on Instagram

    Season 1:Episode 2 Productivity in the time of COVID-19!😷 #selflove #selfcare

    A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Season 1;Episode 1 Productivity in the time of COVID-19!😷 #cleaning #wardrobe

    A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

    Priyanka Chopra

    Bollywood-turned-Hollywood star Priyanka Chopra also took to her social media account to share glimpse of her life at home during the pandemic. The actress shared a couple of pictures in which she can be seen enjoying her time with her pet named Gino Jonas, a German shepherd, which she gifted her singer husband Nick Jonas, days before their first anniversary on December 1 2019.

    Sunny Leone

    Former porn star, who is now a famed Bollywood actress, Sunny Leone is keeping herself busy with listenting to music. She did, however, share her feelings of not enjoying being stuck at home. “The song is so fitting! Bored out of my mind with staying home!! Blah Art and wine,” she captioned the video.

    View this post on Instagram

    The song is so fitting! Bored out of my mind with staying home!! Blah Art and wine!

    A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

    Twinkle Khanna

    Celebrity writer and wife of Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna is spending her time reading books amidsocial distancing.

    She recently shared a photo of herself and daughter Nitara and captioned it as, “There is nothing better than lying down next to each other, engrossed in our own book, but still together. The greed to capture this moment of joy, to preserve it for a stage when memory will invariably be shrouded by the cobwebs of time, was overwhelming #MeAndMine #bookwormbaby #loveinthetimeofcorona,”

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt is also enjoying some “me time” as she shared a glimpse of that with a selfie in which she can be seen chilling at home clad in a grey tee and without makeup. Earlier her sister, Shaheen Bhatt also shared a photo of Alia while they were enjoying a game of Catan at home.

    Shradha Kapoor

    The actress took to social media to share how much she is enjoying home cooked food nowadays. She shared a picture of her lunch wherein she is seen eating basic Roti and Sabzi (Bread and vegetable). Alongside the photo, Shraddha wrote, “Being home #Veggie”.

    View this post on Instagram

    Being home 🏡✨💜 #Veggie

    A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

     

    Kareena Kapoor

    Even Kareena Kapoor is not behind when it comes to relishing her favourite delicacy while being at home. In one such post during her lockdown at home, she was seen enjoying Indian desert Gajar ka Halwa. Earlier, she also shared a post in which she was seen spending some quality time with her husband Saif Ali Khan in their candle-lit study room.

    View this post on Instagram

    Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram 🤷🏻‍♀️

    A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

    The pandemic has so far taken the lives of over 7,500 people globally with some 185,000 positive cases reported so far by the World Health Organisation.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
