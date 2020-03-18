'Shoot Us': Air Passengers Snap at Delhi Airport Staff Over Passport Tussle for Coronavirus Tests

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Indian government has laid down certain stringent directions for the screening and quarantine norms for international passengers and Indian nationals coming from other countries to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Passengers returning from Air India flight from Paris brawled with Delhi Airport staff on Wednesday with several of them losing patience and even shouting “Shoot Us, Kill Us” while alleging that their passports were taken away by airport staff.

The videos which surfaced on social media show passengers at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport lashing out at airport employees and pleading them to return their passports, saying “we don’t want to stay here, we don’t feel safe here”.

Sincere apologies to all those in this video please do forgive me for posting this but Im doing so in the hope that this process is done in a better manner. This is a petridish for spreading the virus ! @MoHFW_INDIA kindly take note. Apologies again to the passengers 🙏 https://t.co/DEPzqQjdAh — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) March 18, 2020

​According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, amid coronavirus outbreak, after the clearance of immigration, the passports of arriving passengers are retained by Immigration officials.

Once the passengers are screened, those without risk factors are sent for home quarantine after providing them with their passports.

Meanwhile, India made quarantine mandatory for passengers from China, (South and North) Korea, Iran, Spain, France, Germany and Italy, later expanding it to passengers coming from UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait on Tuesday.

India has till now registered 130 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country and has witnessed three deaths.