Indian Man Arrested for Selling Cow Dung and Urine at High Price

New Delhi (Sputnik): Fringe group Hindu Mahasabha organised a cow urine and dung party on 14 March, terming it a cure for coronavirus. Similarly, a Muslim milk trader started selling cow urine at high prices.

A Muslim milk trader was taken into custody on Tuesday for selling cow dung and urine at INR 500 ($6.5 approx.) in Hooghly in West Bengal, police said.

According to the police, the man, identified as Mabud Ali, was selling the cow urine and dung at a temporary shop along the roadside. Ali was arrested for cheating and hurting religious sentiments.

During the investigation, Ali revealed that he started the business on Monday as it is believed that the two products (cow’s urine and dung) can cure the coronavirus.

He got the idea for the business after watching news of a ‘Cow Urine and Dung Party’ held in New Delhi, said a senior police official.

Ali was selling cow urine at INR 500 ($6.5 approx) per litre and cow’s dung at the same price per kilo.

Fringe group Hindu Mahasabha on 14 March organised a Cow Urine and Dung Party, where the national president of the group claimed that cow urine and dung are effective cures for the coronavirus.

India has so far recorded 137 positive cases of COVID-19 and three deaths.