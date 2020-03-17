Is Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan Set to Be Back With Film on Infamous Shelter Home Mass Rape Case?

New Delhi (Sputnik): In a career spanning over 27 years, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has given romantic films including “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” and “Kal Ho Naa Ho”.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen performing as a dwarf in “Zero”, has not yet announced his next acting project, but he did announce his next production venture - a film based on an infamous mass rape case at a shelter home in Bihar.

The case came to light in May 2018 when the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) submitted a report to the Bihar government, alleging rapes and the sexual abuse of inmates at a shelter home in the state.

In January 2020, the Delhi Court convicted 19 people, including the shelter home owner and the principal accused Brajesh Thakur, for the sexual and physical assault of girls.

According to reports by entertainment website Bollywood Hungama, the cast of the film could be finalized soon and it is expected to go into production by July.