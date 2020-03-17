Indian Boxer-Turned Coach Arrested for Allegedly Raping His Trainee

New Delhi (Sputnik): Earlier this year, federal Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju stated that as many as 35 complaints of sexual harassment were reported during the last decade, but action has only been taken in 14 cases.

A 28-year-old Indian boxing coach has been arrested for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting his trainee during a recently concluded boxing championship in West Bengal, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the 19-year-old victim in her complaint alleged that while going to Kolkata from Delhi, coach of the team Sandeep Malik sexually assaulted her in the train and during the stay in Kolkata.

The victim, from the state of Haryana, was accompanied by other team members during the visit. The complaint was filed with the Delhi Police after she returned.

“On 13 March, the victim approached us and filed a complaint against Malik. Her statement under Section 164 (gives power to the Metropolitan Magistrate or judicial magistrate to record confession and statements during the course of investigation) was recorded wherein she reaffirmed her allegations", said a senior police officer associated with the case.

“During the investigation, Malik confessed to the crime", the officer added.

The officer said an investigative team was sent to Sonipat (Haryana) and Malik was arrested late on Monday night.