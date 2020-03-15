Register
15 March 2020
    Hindu Group Throws Cow Urine Party in New Delhi to Ward Off Novel Coronavirus - Report

    India
    New Delhi (Sputnik): Even as medical practitioners globally are burning the midnight oil to find a cure for COVID-19, a Hindu group seems to have discovered another way of dealing with the virus, recently declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

    ​According to the Daily Mail, Chakrapani Maharaj, the national president of Hindu Mahasabha, who claims that cow urine and dung are effective cures for the novel coronavirus, on Saturday organised a party in New Delhi, where attendees were supposed to drink bovine urnine. 

    A total of 200 people participated in the party. Cow urine was served in earthen pots. The organisation says it will hold more such cow urine drinking parties in other parts of the country.

    "We have been drinking cow urine for 21 years, we also take a bath in cow dung. We have never felt the need to consume English medicine", Om Prakash, one of the party attendees, said as quoted by Deutsche Welle.

    Chakrapani Maharaj has been talking about the curative properties of cow excrement for over a month. In a 1 February interview with ANI, he boasted that “consuming cow urine and cow dung will stop the effect of infectious coronavirus".

    The bold claim has apparently elicited a response from some public figures in India, with a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker in the Indian state of Assam saying that cow dung and urine could help in the fight against the coronavirus. 

    The total number of positive cases of COVID-19 in India has grown to 107, including foreign nationals who have been diagnosed with the virus. India has reported two COVID-19 related deaths to date.

     

