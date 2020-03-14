Top Indian Lyricist Gets Trolled for Reaction to BJP Parliamentarian's Tweet on Muslims

New Delhi (Sputnik): Subramanian Swamy, a legislator from India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is known for his comments tinted with Hinduisms and has sparked controversy in the past. Similarly, top Indian lyricist, Javed Akhtar, has locked horns with the BJP parliamentarian in the past over the latter’s social media posts.

Noted Indian poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar is being trolled on social media for his reaction to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician Subramanian Swamy’s tweet saying “Austria is closing 7 mosques and kicking out 60 imams”.

Taking a swipe at Swamy's tweet, lyricist Akhtar, who was at one time a member of the Indian Parliament's upper house Rajya Sabha, stated: “Like you were kicked out from Harvard? You deserved it and I am sure so do these Imams. You all are the birds of the same feathers. You all spread wings to spread hate".

Austria is closing 7 mosques and kicking out 60 imams https://t.co/fOjh2TRPTA via @voxdotcom PTs pl check — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) March 14, 2020

Like you were kicked out from Harvard ? You deserved it and I am sure so do these Imams . You all are the birds of the same feathers . You all spread wings to spread hate . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 14, 2020

​Akhtar’s Harvard University jibe comes after the educational institution in December 2011 dropped two economics courses taught by Swamy in view of the objectionable articles that he wrote about Islam.

The comment by Akhtar, a Muslim by religion, invited tweeples to launch a spree of criticism at him, saying the lyricist looked “irked” by Swamy’s tweet despite claiming himself an atheist.

Ohho ! An athiest is hurt by expulsion of Imams from mosque of Austria . 😅😅 कैसे अथिस्ट हो बे तुम ? #JavedAkhtar — Ansu PHP (@AnsuPHP) March 14, 2020

So called Athiest protecting Jihadis😂. — Aditya (@Aditya15799288) March 14, 2020

I can visualise Mr Swamy laughing at your reaction . — payal bhayana 🇮🇳 (@payalbhayana) March 14, 2020

​A few netizens sided with the BJP politician Swamy on Twitter and asked him when India would do the same.

Lol 😂😂



Good job 👌👏👏



Well done @AustriaUN — Le Pradeep Tomar (@CAA_NPR_NRC) March 14, 2020

Sir, India should be following this path. When would that happen ? — salil hasabnis (@salilhasabnis) March 14, 2020

Oh so finally their mental flash light 💡 is working? Isn’t is too little, too late ? — Dharam Singh Raol (@Dharmen54325481) March 14, 2020

This is not the first time that the duo has clashed on social media. Swamy last year claimed that Taj Mahal, a famous Mughal-era monument, is a Hindu monument. To which Akhtar responded with a high degree of sarcasm.

Taj Mahal is Hindu Monument: Prof Marvin Mills, Reputed New York Architect https://t.co/aiPILoMjv5 taking uo for investigation? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 12, 2019

​

... and Macbeth was written by swamy ji . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) October 13, 2019

The ​Taj Mahal is a mausoleum built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal in the 17th century.