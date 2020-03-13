Delhi Police Warn Fake News Peddlers Through Bollywood Movie Posters Meme-Game

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Home Minister Amit Shah has talked of the social media's role in the Delhi violence that has claimed over 50 lives so far, saying police have found some 60 social media accounts that were created on 22 February (a day before the violence) and closed on 26 February.

Sharing the poster of the upcoming film ‘Sooryavanshi’ starring Akshay Kumar, the Delhi Police warned people against peddling fake news and using the Internet to spread “hatred” in society.

The poster shared by the official account of the Delhi Police shows Akshay Kumar in a police uniform with a meme saying: “We have traced you, We will nab other miscreants as well,”

Hello, #FakeNews peddlers! ⚠ You have heard it all that we are keenly watching you.



We shall not allow your intent to spread #hate in society. Our squad is vigilant and watching you 🧐



Note ~ Film banner used for social awareness only!@CPDelhi #Sooryavanshi @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/vPU4goStlC — DCP South Delhi (@DCPSouthDelhi) March 13, 2020

In another similar campaign against fake news, the Delhi Police’s official Twitter handle shared the poster of the film “Baaghi”(Rebel).

The “Baaghi” film poster reads: "It's the BAAGHI(Rebel) season. We are #Baaghi against #false and #fake news. Are you? Get ready to be a Baaghi against #FakeNews. Be a rebel against all networks of false information. Be vigilant against rumour mongers. Let's unite to fight fakes.#DelhiPoliceNailsFake"

It's the BAAGHI season.



We are #Baaghi against #false & #fake. Are you?



Get ready to be a Baaghi against #FakeNews.



Be a rebel against all networks of false information. Be vigilant against rumour mongers. Let's unite to fight fake.#DelhiPoliceNailsFake@HMOIndia @CPDelhi pic.twitter.com/03eTjZ0EAF — DCP South Delhi (@DCPSouthDelhi) March 3, 2020

Twitter users are praising Delhi Police for their innovative take on tackling fake news.

This is awesome... Promoting message using Bollywood khiladi kumar...

Its going to be viral #KingAkki #Sooryavashi — Gourav Tyagi ॐ🔱 (@AsYouNotThinks) March 13, 2020

Thank you DP to focus on the area of cyber crime atleast this will help to protect fraud translation and lot more mislead behaviour across !!



Jai Hind 😊 — ASHOK K JHASYA (@akjhasya) March 13, 2020

Sure we will tag you where fake news will be delivered. — Prince Raj (@Princeraj4665) March 13, 2020

Fake news peddling became a prime concern for the government and police during the 23-25 February violence in northeast parts of Delhi, in which many people died and numerous videos and pictures of violence emerged on social media.

Union Home Minister Shah pledged that the “Police will find those behind the fake posts. Social media was used to incite hatred”. He has also promised parliament, that the Delhi Police would conduct a thorough investigation into this incident.