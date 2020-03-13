No Handshakes Needed: US President Donald Trump Switches to 'Namaste' Amid Coronavirus Concerns

New Delhi (Sputnik): With the coronavirus spreading to over 100 countries and resulting in the deaths of 4,700 people, health experts have been coming out with a series of guidelines, including proximity to persons with viral infections.

Indians are known to greet people with their hands pressed together indicating "Namaste", which has now found favour with with several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, who recently visited New Delhi, as handshakes are not preferred amid concerns over the novel coronavirus.

A brief video of President Trump addressing the media has been making the rounds on social media.

“We did not shake hands today. We looked at each other, we said what we are going to do. It was sort of a weird feeling and at the same time we did this [joins hand in Namaste]. You know, I just got back from India and I did not shake any hands there. And there, it was very easy because they go like this (again joins hand in Namaste). They are ahead of the curve", the clip shows America’s president as saying.

#WATCH US President Donald Trump: We (him&PM of Ireland) didn't shake hands today&we looked at each other&said what are we going to do?Sort of a weird feeling. We did this (joined hands). I just got back from India&I didn't shake any hands there. It was easy. #CoronaVirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/5uTSKTf7bO — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2020

​​Pictures and videos of international leaders including the UK’s Prince Charles, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joining their hands in the traditional Indian greeting have surfaced on social media platforms.

Prince Charles offered a handshake before quickly changing his mind and instead greeting guests at the Prince's Trust Awards with a prayer-like gesture to avoid contact amid coronavirus concern. https://t.co/z7ke5ZOulX pic.twitter.com/EIVRGVYQkE — ABC News (@ABC) March 12, 2020

PM of Israel Mr @netanyahu appealing Israelis to adopt Indian way of greeting NAMASTE 🙏 to mitigate the spread of #Coronvirus

When it comes to scientific traditions,rich culture,heritage & knowledge there is no substitute to Bharat’s🇮🇳 civilisation.

Avoid Hand Shake & be safe pic.twitter.com/DEcBGIpHLh — Fit Bharat (@FitBharat) March 5, 2020

Président Macron has decided to greet all his counterparts with a namaste, a graceful gesture that he has retained from his India visit in 2018 pic.twitter.com/OksoKjW7V8 — Emmanuel Lenain (@FranceinIndia) March 11, 2020

The coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has taken the lives of over 4,600 people. Globally, over 125,000 people have been infected.

India reported its first death due to COVID-19 or coronavirus on Thursday evening. Some 75 people have tested positive for the viral infection, according to the federal Health and Family Welfare Ministry.