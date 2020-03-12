‘The World is My Playground’: Mating Snakes Put Up a Show for Golfers in Field - Video

With the onset of spring in India, the mating season for snakes and other animals is also on. A snake duo was caught in the act when they were recorded on camera by people. It happened after the snakes had chosen a secluded spot on a golf course for their mating ritual.
In the video, the pair of naughty reptiles can be seen in the midst of love-making, unperturbed by the gazing crowd of onlookers.
A cosy corner in a golf course becomes a dance floor. Gracious, synchronised swirling and twirling! Beauty is nature. @SudhaRamenIFS @ParveenKaswan @rameshpandeyifs @susantananda3 pic.twitter.com/0aVyyz27XK— Vasudha Varma (@VarmaVasudha) March 11, 2020
