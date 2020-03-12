‘Namaste London’: Netizens Hail Prince Charles Greeting People in Indian Manner - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): The coronavirus has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation, as it has infected 126,367 people and killed 4,633 worldwide. The outbreak has brought significant changes to people’s greeting styles with many avoiding handshakes and using the Indian style of hands pressed together to address each other.

The global scare concerning the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has propelled people to change some of their basic lifestyle rules like avoiding physical contact while greeting each other and it seems even royals like Prince Charles are taking note of this changed psyche.

In a video that has surfaced online, Britain's Prince Charles can be seen greeting people with his hands pressed together like the Indian form “Namaste” at an event that took place in London on 11 March.

The 12-second video shows him stepping out from his car and offering his hand to the person who was present to attend him. However, he quickly pulls back his hand and greets with Namaste, the traditional Indian way of greeting guests. He then follows the same greeting style with other dignitaries.

The video has gone viral and grabbed the attention of netizens who feel that finally, they (Britons) have understood the real value of India after earlier ruling the country for 100 years.

They ruled us for 100s of years but didn’t learn this from us. It took a pandemic to teach them Indian values — Pravin (@Pravinexa) March 12, 2020

Jo baate hmare ancestors sadiyo pahle kah gye unka librandus ne bra mzaak udaya tha. Ki backwards bate hai. India vishwa guru tha, hai or rhega. — Labh Singh (@labhdhanju) March 12, 2020

😄😄Namaste is spreading far and wide — Sanjeev Ghanekar (@SGGhanekar) March 12, 2020

The Wuhan-originated virus (COVID-19) has reached India too as around 73 positive cases have been registered, including foreign nationals, with no reported deaths.