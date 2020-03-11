Bollywood Stars Paint Social Media in Vibrant Colours With Glimpses of Fancy Holi Celebrations

New Delhi (Sputnik): The colourful festival of Holi arrived in India at a time when the country is struggling with the coronavirus scare and the aftermath of deadly urban riots. Holi marks the spirit of equality and forgiveness and this year's celebrations brought love, fun and relief for all Indians, including the big names of B-town.

From the king of romance Shahrukh Khan to megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his family, members of the Indian film fraternity grabbed on to the spirit of Holi and celebrated the festival of clours with their near and dear ones. Karisma Kapoor along with her superstar sister Kareena Kapoor Khan – who recently joined Instagram – also shared a glimpse of their Holi celebrations.

Pornstar-turned-Bollywood actress Sunny Leone shared one of the most adorable Holi snap with husband Daniel Webber and kids Nisha, Noah and Asher. Dressed in a traditional while kurta and salwar, Sunny completed her Holi look with a striking red dupatta and dramatic earrings. She shared a video of her dancing amid the festive colours with her fans.

From Bollywood’s “Nawabi” household, actor Kunal Khemu shared a heart warming picture of tinsel town munchkins Taimur Ali Khan and Inaya Khemu goofing around with blue, pink, yellow and green colours.

The young guns of B-town including Kartik Aryan, Sara Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha also surrendered to the festive vibes and wished their fans a happy and safe Holi through social media – suggesting that fans prioritise safety over everything else.

What came across as one of the most romantic Holi posts came from the wife of Asia’s 'sexiest man' Shahid Kapoor, who wrote her husband's initials on her slender neck in bold red.

The active paparazzi squad in Mumbai captured India’s biggest and most loved stars, like Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jacquiline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kpoor, Alia Bhatt and Ananya Pandey among others, grooving to Hindi songs and arriving at each other’s houses for a day filled with fun and the celebration of colours and brotherhood. Cricketers Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya were also spotted enjoying the Holi cheer.

The star-studded Holi parties in Mumbai were kick started by the “it couple” of the global film industry Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas last week. Priyanka’s Holi party was enjoyed by her close actor friends like Katrina and pictures from the celebration set the mood for the colourful occasion.

The Holi messages shared by celebrities for their fans reminded them to take care of themselves amid the spread of the coronavirus epidemic. The virus that originated in China last year has infected over 110,000 people world-wide and has led to over 3,800 deaths.

India, which is beginning to breathe again after a row of deadly urban violence in the national capital Delhi, has confirmed nearly 50 cases of coronavirus with no deaths reported.