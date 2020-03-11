Register
09:20 GMT11 March 2020
    Bollywood actress Sonal Chauhan gestures as she poses for photographs during Holi, the spring festival of colours, at a Zoom party in Mumbai on March 10, 2020.

    Bollywood Stars Paint Social Media in Vibrant Colours With Glimpses of Fancy Holi Celebrations

    © AFP 2020 / SUJIT JAISWAL
    India
    New Delhi (Sputnik): The colourful festival of Holi arrived in India at a time when the country is struggling with the coronavirus scare and the aftermath of deadly urban riots. Holi marks the spirit of equality and forgiveness and this year's celebrations brought love, fun and relief for all Indians, including the big names of B-town.

    From the king of romance Shahrukh Khan to megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his family, members of the Indian film fraternity grabbed on to the spirit of Holi and celebrated the festival of clours with their near and dear ones. Karisma Kapoor along with her superstar sister Kareena Kapoor Khan – who recently joined Instagram – also shared a glimpse of their Holi celebrations. 

    View this post on Instagram

    Holi hai होली के इस पावन अवसर पर सब को अनेक बधाई, और स्नेह 🌹❤️ हम सब के जीवन में , और आपस में ख़ुशियों का रंग भरा रहे , यही प्रार्थना है ईश्वर से ! “गले मिलें , भर रंग लगाएँ , गुजिया सौ सौ खाएँ ; ढोल बाजे , मृदंग बाजे , सब हस्तें नाचे गाएँ “ ~ अब The days of past Holi’s.. with Abhishek and Jaya at Prateeksha , with Raj ji Shammi ji, Jeetendra, Shatrughan, at RK Studios .. the best Holi ..

    A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

    View this post on Instagram

    I think pink is my colour. Agree?

    A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

    Pornstar-turned-Bollywood actress Sunny Leone shared one of the most adorable Holi snap with husband Daniel Webber and kids Nisha, Noah and Asher. Dressed in a traditional while kurta and salwar, Sunny completed her Holi look with a striking red dupatta and dramatic earrings. She shared a video of her dancing amid the festive colours with her fans.

    From Bollywood’s “Nawabi” household, actor Kunal Khemu shared a heart warming picture of tinsel town munchkins Taimur Ali Khan and Inaya Khemu goofing around with blue, pink, yellow and green colours.

    The young guns of B-town including Kartik Aryan, Sara Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha also surrendered to the festive vibes and wished their fans a happy and safe Holi through social media – suggesting that fans prioritise safety over everything else.

    View this post on Instagram

    Benaras ki Holi 💗💕🌷🌸🌺 @powderpinkindia @sara_vaisoha

    A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Here’s to a day full of colours, laughter and mithai!! Have fun guys but also be safe. Happy Holi!

    A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Here's to a day full of colours, laughter and mithai!! Have fun guys but also be safe. Happy Holi!

    A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra) on

    What came across as one of the most romantic Holi posts came from the wife of Asia’s 'sexiest man' Shahid Kapoor, who wrote her husband's initials on her slender neck in bold red.

    View this post on Instagram

    love life in technicolour

    A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

    The active paparazzi squad in Mumbai captured India’s biggest and most loved stars, like Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jacquiline Fernandez, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kpoor, Alia Bhatt and Ananya Pandey among others, grooving to Hindi songs and arriving at each other’s houses for a day filled with fun and the celebration of colours and brotherhood. Cricketers Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya were also spotted enjoying the Holi cheer.

    View this post on Instagram

    All set for HOLI Celebrations #KareenaKapoor #TaimurAliKhan #SaifAliKhan #happyholi #mumbai #india #manavmanglani @manav.manglani

    A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

    View this post on Instagram

    #varundhawan snapped post Holi celebration in Mumbai today #happyholi #manavmanglani

    A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

    View this post on Instagram

    #RanbirKapoor #KatrinaKaif #AliaBhatt snapped post Holi celebrations at #artishetty house today #happyholi #manavmanglani

    A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

    View this post on Instagram

    #AnanyaPanday snapped for dance rehearsals in Mumbai today #happyholi #manavmanglani

    A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

    View this post on Instagram

    #JacquelineFernandez for #ZHF2020 in Mumbai today #happyholi #manavmanglani

    A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

    View this post on Instagram

    #ViratKohli snapped at Pvt Airport today #instafit #happyholi #ManavManglani

    A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

    View this post on Instagram

    #HappyHoli #HardikPandya #NatasaStankovic #instadaily #manavmanglani

    A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on

    The star-studded Holi parties in Mumbai were kick started by the “it couple” of the global film industry Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas last week. Priyanka’s Holi party was enjoyed by her close actor friends like Katrina and pictures from the celebration set the mood for the colourful occasion.

    View this post on Instagram

    And that's how it's done! #Holi2020 🌈 @nickjonas 💃🏻🕺🏻#HoliHell

    A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

    View this post on Instagram

    💛

    A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

    The Holi messages shared by celebrities for their fans reminded them to take care of themselves  amid the spread of the coronavirus epidemic. The virus that originated in China last year has infected over 110,000 people world-wide and has led to over 3,800 deaths.

    India, which is beginning to breathe again after a row of deadly urban violence in the national capital Delhi, has confirmed nearly 50 cases of coronavirus with no deaths reported.

