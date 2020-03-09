‘Thank you Chameleon’: Pakistan’s Imran Khan Scorned for Wishing Hindus a ‘Peaceful’ Holi Festival

New Delhi (Sputnik): Holi, the festival of colours, is a Hindu festival that is popular in many parts of India, and has spread to other countries with its diaspora communities. The festival this year falls on 9-10 March, and marks the arrival of spring.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan extended his best wishes to the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi in good humour, but little did he knew he would end up getting trolled on social media by netizens.

Hindus constitute a minority population of 4 percent in Pakistan. Khan and Prime Minister Modi of neighbouring India share a long history of rivalry over various issues; leaders of the two countries are often found taking shots at one another.

Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festival of colours. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 9, 2020

The tweet by Khan, wishing people a “happy and peaceful Holi”, triggered an onslaught on social media with netizens trolling him.

Is peace in your dictionary?? — SR Lakshmi Narasimhan (@narasimhan_sr) March 9, 2020

"There are more fools than wise men, and even in the wise man himself there is more folly than wisdom. The greatest fool may ask more than the wisest man can answer. Men may live fools, but fools they cannot die" — Abhijeet Kar (@karabhijee) March 9, 2020

You can wish them door to door and it'll take max One day of your busy schedule. As a handful of Hindus are left. — Avinav | Leo ♌🇮🇳 (@imavinavgahlot) March 9, 2020

​Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked citizens to refrain from attending large gatherings and stated that he himself would not participate in programmes associated with Holi due to outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in India.

"Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme," said Modi in a tweet.

India's president and several cabinet ministers in Prime Minister Modi's government have also announced that they would not celebrate the festival in light of the spread of Coronavirus in the country. So far, 41 people have tested positive for the viral disease across the country.