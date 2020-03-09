Lion Strays into Indian Village, Spreading Panic as People Run for Their Lives – Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Gir National Park in the Indian state of Gujarat is the only natural habitat of the Asiatic lion. According to the latest headcount, 523 lions are in the sanctuary, which spreads over four districts – Junagadh, Gir-Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar.

In a video that surfaced on Twitter, a group of people in Madhavpur village in the Indian state of Gujarat were chased by a lion, which ran furiously towards them. The video, which has garnered 6.2 K views, has been shared by a senior forest official, Susanta Nanda. While some can be seen running helter-skelter as the lion approached them, others chose to make a video of it.

Imagine someone charging at you at 80kmp 🤔🤔

Even Usain Bolt can’t escape( Average speed-38kmp)from a charging lion. In such a situation, where will u find tolerance for each other other than India? Video from Madavpur village of Gujurat( VC-SM) pic.twitter.com/PLyOMq6oDv — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 7, 2020

​This is not the first the time a lion has been seen on the loose in India. Last year, a pride of lions was spotted roaming freely in Junagadh district at night. The unusual act was caught on camera, but no one was hurt in the incident. It was not known how the animal strayed from the forest to the village, which is almost 100 kilometres from Gir National Park.

@CMOGuj @vijayrupanibjp @jitu_vaghani @dgpgujarat received on whatsapp, it says 10th september night, Lions roaming at Girnar Taleti, kindly ask forest department, police to patrol & check pic.twitter.com/nzMCpKWhgW — Manan Shah (@MManan1313) September 12, 2019

