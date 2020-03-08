Register
08:58 GMT08 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Bollywood

    No Way to Manipulate the Democratic, Transparent Movie Business - Bollywood Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107608/88/1076088810_0:65:1280:785_1200x675_80_0_0_15b2bcbee6a3c40be246f0ec07dc85ef.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202003081078507738-no-way-to-manipulate-the-democratic-transparent-movie-business---bollywood-filmmaker-imtiaz-ali/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s recent works like “Rockstar” and “Tamasha” weren't box office successes; however, the films went on to become cult classics for their compelling story lines, which delve deep into the complicated relationships among millennials.

    Imtiaz Ali’s last release "LoveAaj Kal" has once again failed to impress fans despite featuring the smoking hot duo Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan making headlines for their on-screen romance and chemistry. However the filmmaker will wait for the time being to decide the fate of the film and will not acquiesce to anyone’s verdict, as he feels that movie industry is very democratic.

    “Well many of my films have had success late or very early, hence I don’t get frazzled by this because it’s been eight movies. I feel that the movie business is very transparent and very democratic and there is no way to manipulate that, so sooner or later a film tells you what it does, and sometimes later rather than sooner, and you're going to have to wait for it,” Ali told Sputnik when asked about what went wrong with his latest release.

    “The film works on many levels and I feel that the information that people have about anything in this world, they feel its truth, but with further analysis and with time the whole things come through, so I am waiting,” he added.

    The film followed the theme of Ali's 2009 release of the same name, starring Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

    It showcased the differences between love stories involving two generations, and the approaches towards romance in different eras. Ali was talking on the sidelines of Global Business Summit 2020 on Saturday. He participated in the interactive session that discussed the Business of Entertainment.

    Ali, who started his career writing and directing television shows, made his directorial debut in 2005 with “Socha Na Tha”. He has also been applauded for films like “Jab We Met”.

    Talking about how film-making has changed over the years, he said , “I am very happy with the kind of reaction audiences are giving to the movies. I think they are choosing different kind of content. We have come to the stage, where we are branching to (offer) a lot of variety. Movies are also going through (a learning) curve now with different themes and different stars. I mean there is the scope of a Salman Khan movie doing well, and issue- based films like “Badhai Ho” (that deals with a mother of 25-year-old getting pregnant again) is also doing well. That is very exciting time for the Indian audience.”

    He feels that the greatest thing about Indian audience now is that they can’t be fooled.

    “The great thing about the Indian film audience is that they might be crazy about stars but won't necessarily come and watch the film. If a big star [makes a guest appearance] in a mall, they will definitely go and watch the star but they might not [go see] his or her film. So I think the Indian audience or all audiences in the world, always go for content. Also the stars are trying to chose the kind of content that is suitable for him to remain popular,” added Ali, who is now entering the world of OTT with the Netflix series “She”.

    He excitedly relayed his attitude to the series.

    “I am very happy about ' She' being the first digital series that I am making, and it is something that was in my mind for long time, and of course it’s about the central character being played by a women. It is something which I have never done before,” expressed Ali.

    The film will be out on 20 August.

    “It is not the kind of film I am known for and it makes me feel very excited because now I can also tell those stories that didn’t seem to fit to the duration or to the sensibility of a theatrical feature film,” he concluded, smiling.

    Tags:
    film, India, Bollywood
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel
    Ladies That Defined a Century: Time Magazine Unveils Alternative Covers Featuring Influential Women
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse