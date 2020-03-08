No Way to Manipulate the Democratic, Transparent Movie Business - Bollywood Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s recent works like “Rockstar” and “Tamasha” weren't box office successes; however, the films went on to become cult classics for their compelling story lines, which delve deep into the complicated relationships among millennials.

Imtiaz Ali’s last release "LoveAaj Kal" has once again failed to impress fans despite featuring the smoking hot duo Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan making headlines for their on-screen romance and chemistry. However the filmmaker will wait for the time being to decide the fate of the film and will not acquiesce to anyone’s verdict, as he feels that movie industry is very democratic.

“Well many of my films have had success late or very early, hence I don’t get frazzled by this because it’s been eight movies. I feel that the movie business is very transparent and very democratic and there is no way to manipulate that, so sooner or later a film tells you what it does, and sometimes later rather than sooner, and you're going to have to wait for it,” Ali told Sputnik when asked about what went wrong with his latest release.

“The film works on many levels and I feel that the information that people have about anything in this world, they feel its truth, but with further analysis and with time the whole things come through, so I am waiting,” he added.

The film followed the theme of Ali's 2009 release of the same name, starring Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.

It showcased the differences between love stories involving two generations, and the approaches towards romance in different eras. Ali was talking on the sidelines of Global Business Summit 2020 on Saturday. He participated in the interactive session that discussed the Business of Entertainment.

Ali, who started his career writing and directing television shows, made his directorial debut in 2005 with “Socha Na Tha”. He has also been applauded for films like “Jab We Met”.

Talking about how film-making has changed over the years, he said , “I am very happy with the kind of reaction audiences are giving to the movies. I think they are choosing different kind of content. We have come to the stage, where we are branching to (offer) a lot of variety. Movies are also going through (a learning) curve now with different themes and different stars. I mean there is the scope of a Salman Khan movie doing well, and issue- based films like “Badhai Ho” (that deals with a mother of 25-year-old getting pregnant again) is also doing well. That is very exciting time for the Indian audience.”

He feels that the greatest thing about Indian audience now is that they can’t be fooled.

“The great thing about the Indian film audience is that they might be crazy about stars but won't necessarily come and watch the film. If a big star [makes a guest appearance] in a mall, they will definitely go and watch the star but they might not [go see] his or her film. So I think the Indian audience or all audiences in the world, always go for content. Also the stars are trying to chose the kind of content that is suitable for him to remain popular,” added Ali, who is now entering the world of OTT with the Netflix series “She”.

He excitedly relayed his attitude to the series.

“I am very happy about ' She' being the first digital series that I am making, and it is something that was in my mind for long time, and of course it’s about the central character being played by a women. It is something which I have never done before,” expressed Ali.

The film will be out on 20 August.

“It is not the kind of film I am known for and it makes me feel very excited because now I can also tell those stories that didn’t seem to fit to the duration or to the sensibility of a theatrical feature film,” he concluded, smiling.