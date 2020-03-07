Veteran Bollywood Star Dharmendra’s Restaurant Sealed in Indian State of Haryana

New Delhi (IANS) At the age of 84, veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra can still give young stars a run for their money with his infectious energy and heartwarming smile. The guy who revolutionised the concept of the macho man image in films like “Seeta Aur Geeta” and “Sholay” has also been given accolades by the government of India.

Bollywood Veteran Dharmendra, who received several awards for his performances in Hindi films including the National Film Awards for his 1966 release "Anupama", has also given his name to restaurant chains. However, one of his franchised restaurants named "He-Man" situated on the National Highway in Karnal located in the Indian state of Haryana has been sealed.

The restaurant was sealed for building law violations, officials told Indian news agency IANS on Saturday.

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed the franchise outlet on Friday for illegal constructions.

The franchise the restaurant was given to is Delhi-based businessman Pramod Kumar.

The actor, who also owns a restaurant named “Garam Dharam Dhaba”, announced the opening of his first-ever Farm to Fork restaurant called “He-Man” on Twitter on 12 February.

Dear friends, after the success of my restaurant “Garam Dharam Dhaba” now l’m announcing a first ever Farm to Fork restaurant called “He Man”, friends, I truly appreciate your love, respect and belonging towards me . Love you all...Your Dharam. pic.twitter.com/RGNA5WoV1Q — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 12, 2020

The restaurant owner is yet to respond to the notice on the issue.