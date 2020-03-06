Register
05:30 GMT06 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian smartphonemaker Poco launched its second device called “X2”

    Poco X2: Fair Pocket-Friendly Substitute to Expensive Premium Smartphones - Phone Review

    © Sputnik / Radhika Parashar
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107848/90/1078489089_0:71:1200:746_1200x675_80_0_0_f503b166905618714709e211528f7537.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202003061078483604-poco-x2-fair-pocket-friendly-substitute-to-expensive-premium-smartphones---phone-review/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): In recent years, India, which is the second largest market for smartphones in the world, has emerged as a battlefield for international mobile-makers to lock horns in. Currently, Chinese players like Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Oppo dominate the smartphone market in India with constant launches of newer products in the country.

    In a bid to challenge the supremacy of OnePlus in India, Xiaomi launched its sub-brand called Poco in 2018 in the country. The sub-brand’s focus was to offer premium features at lower prices. After almost a year and a half since its first offering, Poco launched its second device called “X2” in February 2020.

    The three RAM+ROM variants of the “X2” Android smartphone – 6GB+64GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB – fall under the price range of INR 15,999 to INR 20,999 ($200-$280) in India. The handset also comes in three colours: atlantis blue, phoenix red, and matrix purple.

    We tested the premium 8GB+256GB variant of the smartphone in the matrix purple colour. Here is how it fared for us.

    POCO X2 comes in three colours -- atlantis blue, phoenix red, matrix purple.
    © Sputnik / Radhika Parashar
    POCO X2 comes in three colours -- atlantis blue, phoenix red, matrix purple.

    Look and Feel: Almost Premium

    With rounded edges, the handset features a 6.67 inch Full HD+ (FHD+) display. The display, along with the glossy back body of the device comes with gorilla glass protection – saving it from quick and easy scratches.

    The smartphone comes with a rear quad camera set-up encircled by a fancy concave pattern followed by the flash. The dual selfie camera sits flush with the display of the device in the latest punch-hole format.

    While the left side of the device carries the hybrid dual SIM tray, the right side features the volume rockers along with a very snappy fingerprint sensor.

    The lower edge of the device hosts the audio speakers, charging port, and a port for audio jack.

    The phone is slightly heavy, although it looks and feels close to a premium device.

    ​Display: Why Not AMOLED?

    The phone's FHD+ display is disappointing especially because Xiaomi offers better AMOLED displays in their devices that are cheaper than Poco X2 like the MI A3 smartphone which costs around INR 14,000 ($190).

    Due to the lack of AMOLED display, the shades of black on the screen do not come out punchy enough, making pictures appear a tad bit dull.

    The refresh rate of the display is 120Hz (Hertz), which ensures the phone manages to keep up with rigorous gaming and constant multi-app usage.

    However, watching content and playing games is very comfortable on the X2 smartphone, owing to the huge screen size and 1080p high definition screen resolution.

    The brightness of the almost bezel-less display is appropriate enough for the screen to display vivid colours, even under direct sunlight which makes using the device outdoors convenient.

    ​Camera Performance: Snappy and Satisfactory

    X2 comes with four camera sensors on its back body – 64 megapixels (MP) for clicking clear images of far off objects, a 2MP sensor for depth, an 8MP lens for ultra-wide angle, and another 2MP lens focused on capturing close-up shots. In addition, the dual front camera comes in a 20MP+2MP lens combination.

    The buil-in camera app on the handset supports several features and modes like Slow Motion, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Video, Portrait, Night, High Definition Resolution (HDR), Panorama, and Pro. The AI mode rectifies dull colours in the picture to appear more vibrant.

    The camera app is snappy and does not lag while launching.

    The performance of both front and back cameras, including the 64MP sensor was quite satisfactory in all kinds of light settings. The images captured were neither fragmented nor grainy.

    ​Processor: Facilitates Efficient Working

    The processor, which is responsible for the overall performance of the device is undoubtedly one of the most important specification for buyers who are looking to invest in a mid-range smartphone.

    X2 runs on the Snapdragon 730G octa-core chipset. The processor was launched by US-based chipmaker Qualcomm in April 2019 – and is known for its efficient functioning in smartphones.

    The Snapdragon 730G chipset worked well in compatibility with the device and ensured a smooth user-experience under heavy usage and continuous app-browsing.

    Battery: Boss-Power

    The real superstar of the Poco X2 smartphone is its massive 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging. The smartphone comes bundled with a 27 Watt type-C fast charger that fuels up the device to 100 percent battery in just a little over one hour – which is really useful especially between everyday home, work, travel, and social commitments.

    One drawback is that the phone heats up a little on being used while it is plugged in on charging.

    ​Highlights and Conclusion

    The handset runs the Google-developed Android 10 operating system (OS) that offers an all-device dark theme and also saves battery of the device from draining out quickly. On one full charge, the smartphone functions for almost an entire day.

    ​Both the fingerprint sensor as well as the face recognition unlock feature performed top notch. Since the fingerprint sensor is on the side edge of the phone, it may take some getting used to for some users.

    The audio of the handset is loud and clear.

    ​In conclusion, the Poco X2 is a decent option for consuming content and gaming enthusiasts, who aim to use the device for at least a couple of years.

    While OnePlus is still to launch its next highly priced flagship offering for 2020, X2 performs well as a fair substitute.

    Related:

    US-Based Qualcomm Brings New 4G-Compatible Smartphone Processors to India
    India Gets 'First 5G Smartphone' From China Amid Delayed Trials Due to Coronavirus Scare
    Chinese Smartphone Maker Xiaomi Emerges as India’s Largest Offline Retail Brand
    Tags:
    Google, Qualcomm, mobile, smartphone, Chinese, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Sick Fashion: Face Masks Become Mainstream Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse