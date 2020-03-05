Co-Founder of Indian E-Commerce Giant Flipkart Faces Dowry Harassment Case by Wife

New Delhi (Sputnik): Flipkart, one of the leading Indian e-commerce giants, was co-founded by Sachin Bansal. But his personal life seems to be in trouble since his wife filed a police complaint against him.

Wife of Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal has accused him of physically, mentally, and emotionally threatening her for a dowry.

In a police complaint, Priya Bansal has alleged that her father spent INR 5 million ($68,000) on her wedding and gave INR 1.1 million ($15,000) to Sachin Bansal and his family (as Sagan or part of the wedding ritual). She stated that her husband is now harassing her so that she transfers her entire property to him.

“Sachin Bansal’s wife has filed a dowry harassment case against him", a senior police official in Karnataka told Indian news agency IANS.

In her First Information Report (FIR) or police complaint, Sachin Bansal's wife stated: “Post-wedding, it was decided that I will stay with my husband. Before the wedding, in-laws visited my home and asked for more dowry. My husband and in-laws have been giving me mental and physical torture since the wedding for a dowry".

"When my sister Radhika Goyal was in Delhi, Sachin had sexually assaulted her. Sachin had tried to transfer all properties in my name to his name and when I refused, Sachin had physically assaulted me on 20 October 2019. I have been tortured mentally and physically by in-laws for a dowry", the complaint adds.

However, as per the latest reports, Sachin and his family could not be found after the case was filed.

Netizens are also in shock as they can't understand how an educated person like Sachin could ask for a dowry

There are a few who feel that the case is “fabricated”.

