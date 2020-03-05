Co-Founder of Indian E-Commerce Giant Flipkart Faces Dowry Harassment Case by Wife

Wife of Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal has accused him of physically, mentally, and emotionally threatening her for a dowry.
In a police complaint, Priya Bansal has alleged that her father spent INR 5 million ($68,000) on her wedding and gave INR 1.1 million ($15,000) to Sachin Bansal and his family (as Sagan or part of the wedding ritual). She stated that her husband is now harassing her so that she transfers her entire property to him.
“Sachin Bansal’s wife has filed a dowry harassment case against him", a senior police official in Karnataka told Indian news agency IANS.
In her First Information Report (FIR) or police complaint, Sachin Bansal's wife stated: “Post-wedding, it was decided that I will stay with my husband. Before the wedding, in-laws visited my home and asked for more dowry. My husband and in-laws have been giving me mental and physical torture since the wedding for a dowry".
"When my sister Radhika Goyal was in Delhi, Sachin had sexually assaulted her. Sachin had tried to transfer all properties in my name to his name and when I refused, Sachin had physically assaulted me on 20 October 2019. I have been tortured mentally and physically by in-laws for a dowry", the complaint adds.
However, as per the latest reports, Sachin and his family could not be found after the case was filed.
Netizens are also in shock as they can't understand how an educated person like Sachin could ask for a dowry
2 most abused acts of India -— Ashutosh Pandey 🇮🇳 (@AshuCrix) March 5, 2020
SC ST act and dowry act
Harrassment doesn't stop even if he is a Sachin Bansal....abominable— Nabh (@veenasaregama) March 5, 2020
There are a few who feel that the case is “fabricated”.
Obviously fake conplaint— Harsh Mishra (@jammenhog) March 5, 2020
The man is a millionaire
Just another example of our broken laws
So many many fake dowry cases have been filed till date by vile women. The lawyer, judges, police, the woman's family, all know that it is a fake case but go on harassing the man. Seen so many of them that my younger son refuses to get married.— Hema Ramaswamy (@HemaRamaswamy24) March 5, 2020
Why would he need dowry? He has all the wealth he needs. Case looks fabricated— The Contrarian (@ChupChapBaithja) March 5, 2020
All comments
Show new comments (0)