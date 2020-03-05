Netizens Hail Indian Batswoman For Playing Cricket in a Sari for Commercial

New Delhi (Sputnik): Former Indian skipper of the women’s cricket team Mithali Raj is the only female to surpass the 6,000-run mark in the Women’s One Day International (ODI). She is also the recipient of the country's fourth-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, and is the first woman to complete two decades in international cricket.

Legendary cricketer Mithali Raj's life journey will soon be seen on the big screen with Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu depicting her role in the biopic. However, she is currently making waves for wearing a sari, a women's garment from the Indian subcontinent that consists of an unstitched drape, while playing the game of cricket.

She donned the look in a TV commercial for a global investment bank.

In the commercial, Mithali can be seen cheering for the Indian women’s cricket team, who are fighting for the T20 World Cup in Australia. India's women’s cricket team reached the finals after their match against England was called off because of rain and India qualified for the final by virtue of finishing higher on the points table.

Netizens are saluting Mithali Raj’s move to break stereotypes and questioning people who call the sari a regressive outfit.

Where are those " obsessed with western culture ladies " who called Saree a regressive outfit . #MithaliPlaysCricketInSaree #SareeSwag pic.twitter.com/rSKJqH25mg — Annie Singh ✍️ (@o_positive_) March 5, 2020

Sky is the limit, she said. @M_Raj03, you proved that reaching great heights is about making choices and not sacrifices.#MithaliPlaysCricketInSaree @mastercardindia @Citibank pic.twitter.com/xYLw8L7ISl — Roy (@avdhesh_roy) March 5, 2020

A woman who realized her dreams and made the nation proud with her achievements, @M_Raj03 you've inspired us all!



#MithaliPlaysCricketInSaree pic.twitter.com/9Tg1mHcKxW — साधना सिंह (@SacchiSadhana) March 5, 2020

@M_Raj03 you’re a true inspiration for living life #OnYourTerms and breaking the stereotype! Still mithali mam is way too awesome😍😍😍😍😍



#MithaliPlaysCricketInSaree pic.twitter.com/wuvVlDZWfP Feel proud for her❤@M_Raj03 u looking so beautiful in sari❤😍#MithaliPlaysCricketInSaree pic.twitter.com/6aXgHOZ9MD — Abhishek S. Rasal. (@AbhishekSatish6) March 5, 2020

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 is taking place in Australia and the final will be played on 8 March at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.