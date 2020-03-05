God's Call? Watch Woman Barge Into Temple's Sanctum on High-Speed Bike, Fall Flat in Front of Deity

New Delhi (Sputnik): Be it “the hurry to seek blessings”, or the old joke that women can’t drive, this video of a women barging into a temple on her high-speed bike is garnering every kind of reaction from Twitter users.

A woman in the Indian state of Maharashtra had an unintended and unique style of pleasing the gods. A video that surfaced on social media shows the woman accidently accelerating her wobbly bike and speeding inside the inner sanctum of a temple until she hits the deity, gets toppled, and falls flat in front of it.

The video has garnered 7,500 views and is also gathering all sorts of reactions on Twitter. While some termed it God’s call for her, others ridiculed her saying ladies can’t drive.

Blessings for both rider and scooter — sandeep.subbaiah (@sandeepsubbaia2) March 5, 2020

Scooters have no chain drives, they are like cars, with 125 cc quick pickup. Hope ladies handle it with extra care. — ಯೋಗೇಶ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ - Yogesha Reddy (@thevertebrate) March 5, 2020

​"This is why I'm afraid of lady drivers", another user wrote.

Isai liye me lady drivers se darta hu — Pravin kattar hindu (@PravinA44436503) March 5, 2020

