Delhi Violence: India's Communist Party Holds Street March Demanding Top Court-Monitored Probe

New Delhi (Sputnik): The three-day riots in the Indian capital claimed the lives of 47 people and injured over 350. The federal government has been facing criticism from the opposition for failing to contain what they call "state-sponsored" violence.

Workers from the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) in the northeastern state of Tripura carried out a protest march against communal violence in Delhi on Thursday and demanded an investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

The leaders of the CPI-M organised the street protest against the “planned carnage in Delhi” in the state capital Agartala, and remained adamant about demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah for “failing to save innocent lives”.

Party leaders such as CPI-M State Secretary Gautam Das led the rally and concluded it with a street meeting that included a discussion on the issue. Similar protests will be held on Thursday at the district and sub-district level, party members told the media.

​So far, 120 police complaints have been registered by the Delhi Police regarding the communal violence, the federal government informed Parliament on Wednesday.

This is not the only protest lodged by opposition parties against the communal riots in Delhi. The CPI-M, along with principal opposition Congress has been vociferously demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah leading to a disruption of regular proceedings and even frequent adjournments of both houses of Parliament.

The communal violence in Delhi was a result of clashes between pro- and anti-citizenship amendment protestors on 23 February. Houses and public properties were burnt by the protestors in northeast Delhi, the epicentre of the riots. Curfews were imposed and paramilitary forces were called in to control the situation.