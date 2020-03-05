'Is That Beau Ranbir?' Users Suspicious as Bollywood’s Alia Bhatt Gives a Sneak Into Her Phone Cover

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are very much in love and they are often viewed in India as setting true relationship goals.

Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor never miss a chance to show their love for each other and one such video has hit the internet in which the actress gave a sneak peek into her mobile cover. Social media users immediately suggested that it is none other than Ranbir.

Alia graced a special screening of her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s film “Guilty” with mother her Soni Razdan and sister, Shaheen Bhatt.

However, when Alia was walking towards the theatre, paparazzi caught hold of her phone and zooming in, one can see the wallpaper of a boy and a girl. When the video was posted online, social media users started suspecting the wallpaper to be that of Ranbir and Alia.

Comments like “Ranlia” and “Ranbir and Alia” started surfacing online on the video post. The duo is set to hit the silver screen with in the soon to be released Bollywood film “Bhramastra”. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerjee and will hit theatres on 4 December.