Register
17:44 GMT04 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian Ascetic Set to Host 'Cow Urine Party' to Fight China’s Coronavirus Ordeal

    Indian Ascetic Set to Host 'Cow Urine Party' to Fight China’s Coronavirus Ordeal

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107847/51/1078475173_0:6:1920:1086_1200x675_80_0_0_5004d0bcb7cf206d006c04e5ddcda318.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202003041078474517-indian-ascetic-set-to-host-cow-urine-party-to-fight-chinas-coronavirus-ordeal/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Cow dung and urine have always had a special place in Hinduism as they are believed to contain properties that can cure diseases. As coronavirus cases have emerged in India, a Hindu organisation seems to have found an opportunity to promote the benefits of consuming cow urine and applying cow dung as a shield against the virus.

    The leader of a Hindu organisation is set to organise a cow urine "party" to showcase how the world can shield itself from the effects of the coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city last December.

    According to Swami Chakrapani, the ascetic who heads the Hindu religious and nationalist organisation Hindu Mahasabha, they have plans to host the event as part of their endeavour for public awareness about the virus.

    “During the event, we would be providing cow urine for the people to consume while we would also make them aware them that they should apply cow dung on their bodies so that the virus dies immediately”, Chakrapani said, adding that the motive is to spread the message across the country and make citizens aware about the importance of cows and products made from their milk.

    In India, a total of 28 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.  

    Assuring that there is no need to panic, he says the virus can be contained if people embrace vegetarianism and start consuming cow urine.

    “To ensure that the virus doesn’t spread in the national capital, we have decided to organise a ‘Cow Urine Party’ just like tea parties for the people. The residents need to be aware that cow urine, cow dung and milk products can help eliminate this virus”, said Swami Chakrapani.

    The ascetic believes that the virus has been "provoked" to enter India by several ministers who have organised chicken eating fests to dispel the "myth" that the infection spreads through eating meat. He believes the COVID-19 virus has spread due to animal killings in China.

    “In China, people kill all types of animals and eat them. The cries and sufferings of animals created a negative energy that resulted in the breakout of novel coronavirus that claimed many lives. Our country was safe until the Telangana state ministers openly challenged the virus by eating chicken on stage. The virus heard their (animals') cries and entered our country”, said Chakrapani.

    He has stated that many people may not believe him, but they want to spread awareness about the killing of animals, which is the main cause of the virus. To put this solution out to the world, Swami Chakrapani has organised an event, the date of which will be finalised within two to three days.

    On Wednesday, Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan revealed that 28 cases of the virus had been reported across the country. 

    According to the WHO, the novel coronavirus had infected more 90,000 persons in 73 countries and territories by Monday evening. As many as 172 deaths have been reported outside mainland China, pushing the global toll to 3,115. 

    Related:

    New iPhone to be Released Next Month, Despite COVID-19 Impact on Apple’s Business
    China’s PLA Suspends Joint Drills, Sends Logistics Units to Fight COVID-19 Outbreak
    China’s ‘Systemic, Structural Response’ to COVID-19 Outpaces ‘Individual’ US Methods
    Tags:
    virus, urine, dung, Cow, coronavirus, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Camouflage Ladies: Military Beauty Pageant in Russia
    Camouflage Ladies: Military Beauty Pageant in Russia
    Super Tuesday Affray
    Super Tuesday Affray
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse