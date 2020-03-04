'Mentally Unstable' Man Trespassing in Zoo Enclosure Attacked, Killed by Tigress

New Delhi (Sputnik): A bone-chilling incident of an unlikely human-animal confrontation has occurred at a zoo in the Indian state of Jharkhand.

On Wednesday, a man who was visiting the Birsa Munda Zoo in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, fell into a tiger enclosure and was attacked by a fully grown tigress named Anushka, the media has reported.

#Ranchi | An unidentified youth was killed by tigress 'Anushka' in Ormanjhi zoo, Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park,. The incident took place as the 22-year-old youth jumped into the tigress' cage after climbing a tree close to wall of the zoo.#Tigeress pic.twitter.com/zCqz5bqYIR — First India (@thefirstindia) March 4, 2020

​While some reports suggest the man, who was by himself at the zoo, jumped into the tiger enclosure, some note that he was hanging on a tree when he slipped and fell. However, one fact that remains similar in all reports is that the man seemed mentally unstable in one way or another, he did trespass inside the animal enclosure.

After the tigress attack, the man succumbed to his injuries and died on the spot.

None of the other visitors to the zoo who witnessed the accident tried to help the man, per reports. At present, police officials investigating the case have not succeeded in identifying the man.

In 2018, an elephant trainer was crushed to death at the same Birza Munda Zoo after a jumbo walked over him.