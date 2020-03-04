Register
13:10 GMT04 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Police at protests in Delhi

    Delhi Violence: Police Chief Reassures 'Everything is Under Control'

    © Sputnik /
    India
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107840/19/1078401967_0:0:2920:1643_1200x675_80_0_0_6da9fa47f9c5ddbd3a6c6c760e7d5974.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202003041078472408-delhi-violence-police-chief-reassures-everything-is-under-control/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Tension gripped several parts of northeastern Delhi, which witnessed clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act for non-Muslim illegal immigrants that soon turned communal on 24 and 25 February.

    Ten days after the communal violence in the Indian capital, the Delhi Police Commissioner has revealed that the situation in the northeastern portion of the city is under control and normalcy has returned.

    The statement comes after the Delhi Police chief met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

    “Our security force is deployed in the area to give confidence to the people that nothing of this sort will happen again. We are on top of the situation and everything is back to normal in the area", said Delhi Police Commissioner S. N. Srivastava.

    Residents of some of the riot-hit areas in Delhi still fear that situation is tense and attacks could happen again.

    “I run a small confectionary shop but have not opened it yet. The situation here is still tense and many people have not stepped out of their houses. I have been living here since 1981 but had not seen something brutal as this. Many outsiders came and destroyed our houses, shops, religious places, schools and all of this happened when police were present here", said Sharanjeet Singh, a Sikh resident in one of the most affected areas, Chandbagh in Delhi. 

    According to official data, 79 houses were burnt, 52 shops were set ablaze, 2 schools were set on fire, 3 factories were gutted, and 4 mosques were charred during the violence.

    India's capital city witnessed an unprecedented scale of violence not seen in decades in just three days starting 23 February. The violence saw rioters setting ablaze and ransacking a number of properties, pelting stones, firing, and thrashing people.

    Clashes erupted over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), legislation enacted in December 2019 in order to facilitate citizenship for illegal immigrants from six religious minorities: Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians, who had fled from neighbouring Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan before 31 December 2014.

    Since the legislation does not extend to Muslim immigrants, it has sparked a strong backlash among members of the community, who alleged that it is discriminatory, leading to month-long protests.

    Related:

    Acid Labelled 'Holy Water of the Ganges' Allegedly Provided to Rioters During Delhi Violence
    Delhi Police Receive Nearly 1,900 Distress Calls Following Rumours of Fresh Violence
    Far From Relief: People in Violence-Hit Areas of Delhi Uncertain About Compensation
    Tags:
    violence, India, New Delhi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Camouflage Ladies: Military Beauty Pageant in Russia
    Camouflage Ladies: Military Beauty Pageant in Russia
    Super Tuesday Affray
    Super Tuesday Affray
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse