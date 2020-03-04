Fairytale Love Story of Indian Model Ends With Accusations That Boyfriend Impregnated a Teen

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian model and actress Sana Khan, who shot to fame after joining the reality TV show Bigg Boss, was on a whirlwind of romance with celebrity choreographer Melvin Louis until it ended on a bitter note.

Days after ending her fairy tale love affair, Indian Actress Sana Khan made a shocking revelation by alleging that Melvin Louis had impregnated an 18-year-old and molested another 13-year-old girl during dance classes.

“An advocate texted me and said that an 18-year-old girl got pregnant and this guy (Melvin) must have promised her something. The girl went under depression”, Sana was heard saying in an interview with Indian entertainment website Bollywood Hungama.

She alleged that another 16-year-old girl had texted her to inform her that she was molested by Melvin at the age of 13 at one of his dance classes.

View this post on Instagram ✨✨ A post shared by Sana Khaan (@sanakhaan21) on Dec 27, 2019 at 10:21pm PST

“There are so many girls who have texted me. There was a girl who doesn't want to reveal her identity but she told me how he drugged her to do stupid things with him. These are all 17-18-year-old girls”, Sana said.

Sana made her breakup public after she broke into tears at the trailer launch of the web series Special Ops and alleged that he was cheating on her.

She also claimed that Melvin was not only controlling, but also played mind games with her and tried ways to keep her away from knowledge of his philandering ways.

Sana, who has starred in Bollywood films like "Wajah Tum Ho", "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", and other regional films, said that she has battled depression and anxiety issues due to her relationship with her ex-boyfriend.