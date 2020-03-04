Bollywood Actress Kangana Ranaut's Sister Lists Names for PM Modi's Women's Day Drive

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently tweeted that he might quit Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, explained the idea behind his cryptic post on Tuesday, saying that on International Women's Day (8 March) he would “give away his social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us”.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel has come up with a list of names from tinsel town who could be the right fit in case Prime Minister Modi decides to give away his social media accounts to inspiring ladies.

Rangoli, who usually has negative things to say about some members of the Indian film industry, showed a different side of her personality by praising women filmmakers like Zoya Akhtar, Meghna Gulzar, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

In a Twitter thread she also requested Prime Minister Modi to consider these women to take over his social media handles for International Women’s Day on Sunday.

Rangoli says that “These women have gone beyond their gender and except for Kangana who is a budding filmmaker others have emerged as successful filmmakers, they proved to the world that true potential of a human isn’t gender bound and they have incredible stories to share".

On a different note I want to nominate @ZoyaAkhtarOff @Ashwinyiyer @meghnagulzar and Kangana Ranaut for taking over @narendramodi ji’s handle on woman’s day, dear sir industry needs actresses but industry doesn’t need woman directors and writers (cont) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 4, 2020

However some asked her why only women from Bollywood.

Modi’s tweet became the talk of the town on Twitter on Sunday night when he posted a cryptic message that he might quit social media, without initially explaining the reason.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Later he elaborated in a follow-up tweet on Tuesday that gave a sigh of relief to all his fans.

The prime minister shared that people can suggest names of “inspiring women” who can drive his social media account, by using the hashtag, #SheInspiresUs. He further wrote that this will help "ignite motivation in millions".