'Unbelievable': Netizens Cheer as Indian Female Cricketer Shafali Verma Tops T20 World Ranking at 16

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian batting sensation Shafali Verma took the top position in the International Cricket Council (ICC) women's T20 rankings, thanks to her consistent performance at the ongoing World Cup in Australia. She is only the second Indian batswoman after Former skipper Mithali Raj to top the Women’s T20 batting rankings.

Teenage Indian cricketer Shafali Verma took over the top position in the ICC women's T20 rankings from New Zealand player Suzie Bates, who had been the top batswoman since October 2018.

The news has brought a smile to the faces of netizens who lavished praise on the Indian star for topping the list at just 16 years of age.

Social media users feel that its an “inspiration” to see Verma reaching this height at such a young age.

.@TheShafaliVerma will go into semis of @T20WorldCup as top ranked batter when @BCCIWomen take on @englandcricket on Thursday. #shafaliverma has scored 161 runs in four innings so far in #T20WorldCup and has become only second India batter after @M_Raj03 to top T20I rankings — Aakash Kumar (@AkashKm01) March 4, 2020

At the age of 16 India's batting sensation Shafali Verma has conquered world by reaching no. 1 ranking in T20I.

When I was 16 I got 6.4 CGPA in boards and that was the best I could do. I still can do big and Shafali kind of women are the inspiration.#shafaliverma 🇮🇳 — Shantanu jagtap (@shantanu_19) March 4, 2020

And She is just 16 years old 🔥

Making us proud #shafaliverma 🇮🇳 https://t.co/XgjN8AigjT — Kumar Pushkar (@thekumarpushkar) March 4, 2020

Shafali Verma Has become No 1

T20 Batswoman in ICC ranking .

Congratulations to her ❤️🙏#shafaliverma pic.twitter.com/b7PisMuz26 — Nitin (@viratfanalwayss) March 4, 2020

According to a statement released by ICC, Verma's explosive batting as the top order player saw her score 161 runs in four innings and this helped her become only the second Indian batter after Mithali Raj to top the women's T20 batting rankings.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 is taking place in Australia and the final will be played on 8 March at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India will take on England on 5 March.