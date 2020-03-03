Pulwama Suicide Bombing: Indian Probe Agency Arrests Duo Who Allegedly Sheltered JeM Commanders

New Delhi (Sputnik): A convoy of Indian troops was attacked by Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber on 14 February last year in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident led to the deaths of 40 Indian security personnel.

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested father-daughter duo - Tariq Ahmad Shah and Insha Tariq – who have been accused of providing shelter to Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) commanders and suicide bombers who carried out the Pulwama terror attack on the country's troops on 14 February 2019.

They were arrested in the Lethpora region of Kashmir.

The probe agency told media that both of them “harboured” suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar and JeM commanders before the attack on 14 February last year.

Last month, the NIA arrested Shakir Bashir Magrey, an aide of JeM suicide bomber Dar. According to the agency, Magrey had helped track the movement of the convoy of Indian troops as well as assembling the bomb.

Lately, the investigation agency has been carrying out raids in the South Kashmir region in connection with the attacks to weed out JeM terrorists who have supposedly entered the region. According to media, these raids included the residence of JeM commander Zahid Sheikh in Pulwama district.

The responsibility for the Pulwama attack was claimed by banned terror group JeM. India responded to the attack on 26 February by carrying out airstrikes in Pakistan’s Balakot region and claimed that several JeM terrorists were killed in the attack.