Meme-Fest as Bollywood Star Shares Edited Clip Featuring Ivanka Trump, Beyoncé and Queen Elizabeth

After popular Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh shared a funny conversation with Ivanka Trump on social media, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has posted an edited clip featuring himself and Dosanjh along with the US president's daughter, Beyoncé, retired Russian tennis superstar Maria Sharapova, and British Queen Elizabeth II, among others.
In the short clip, the actor can be seen sitting with the ladies and the singer in front of the Taj Mahal.
Hum hai Mangal aur padenge hum sab pe bhari! @diljitdosanjh #SurajPeMangalBhari @fattysanashaikh", Manoj captioned the clip referring to his next film “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari” that also stars the singer.
Hum hai Mangal aur padenge hum sab pe bhari! @diljitdosanjh 😎 #SurajPeMangalBhari @fattysanashaikh @ZeeStudios_ pic.twitter.com/HXBfreUYTE— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) March 2, 2020
Several social media users reacted to the post by sharing the photoshopped image of Ivanka as memes.
Meri Hai Ivanka pic.twitter.com/sR5m4SfKKJ— Prof. Boies Pilled bell 🕊️ (@Lil_Boies2) March 2, 2020
Sir aise kaisay kuch bhi 🤷🏻♀️— Khybereena (@khybereena) March 2, 2020
Pakistanio ka qarza rehta he abhi
thora side le zra
say cheesee😁 pic.twitter.com/KbY5I2E0BZ
#Suryavanshi #SooryavanshiTrailer pic.twitter.com/qKW5kQQlCj— Prof. Boies Pilled bell 🕊️ (@Lil_Boies2) March 2, 2020
But this is epic pic.twitter.com/DfOwKg7uHH— Chowkidar Rahul 🌀 Modi 2.0 🇮🇳 #NamoOnceAgain (@iKumarRahul) March 2, 2020
ਜੱਟ ਕੇੜੇ ਕੱਟ ਨੇ pic.twitter.com/nupyScbCJj— Gulab Bhullar (@GulabBhullar5) March 3, 2020
US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania and his daughter Ivanka Trump along with her husband Jared Kushner were on India visit on 24-25 February. After President Trump addressed a large gathering in Ahmedabad along with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Trumps visited Agra to see the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh.
