Actress Kangana’s Sister Locks Horns With Celebrity Writer Twinkle Over Modi’s Do****d Trump Blooper

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi triggered widespread hilarity after he mispronounced visiting US President Donald Trump’s name as “Dolaand” Trump, which sounds similar to the Hindi word for penis. Needless to say, Modi's blooper went viral in no time.

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna ended up a target for the online crowd over her light-hearted tweet on Narendra Modi’s recent goof-up with Trump’s name while addressing a mega event in Ahmedabad.

Known for putting forth her unabashed views through her blogs and columns in newspapers, Twinkle took a dig at Modi’s mispronunciation in her column for a local newspaper in which she said the latter was paying Trump the highest compliment.

“Modiji introduced the president of the United States as India's friend 'Dol**d Trump,’ I believe that Modiji was, in fact, paying him the highest compliment, proving that Trump is, in fact, so manly that while ordinary men are content with one, he has two tools of glorious manhood. Trump returned the compliment by greeting Indians with a 'NaMoste',” Twinkle wrote.

No one does it like @mrsfunnybones She could well be called Mrs-Punny-bones pic.twitter.com/EG9XbkbvjP — Rakesh Goswami (@DrRakeshGoswami) March 1, 2020

However, a sister and a manager of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel, known for trolling people and for her admiration for Modi, took it as an opportunity to bash Twinkle for her jibe at the Indian prime minister.

Accusing her of obsessing over male parts, Rangoli took on Twinkle with sarcasm.

Ma’am your obsession with penis, testicles so great never read any of your blog without these words now you managed to find l***d and Donald also, kya baat hai, shaadi ke kuch saalon ke baad aisa ho jata hai kya 😁? Har jagah dekhne lagta hai kya ? 🙈 https://t.co/kesQXC2AQV — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 1, 2020

​The tweet by Rangoli soon met with both indignation and hilarity.