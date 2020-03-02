Veteran Indian Actor Anupam Kher Blows Up Twitter as He Dedicates 'Ode to Fellow Baldies'

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood appears to be keen to address the issue of phalacrophobia, commonly known as fear of becoming bald. The industry has appealed to film buffs to be considerate of the feelings and insecurities people losing their hair.

On Monday, veteran India actor Anupam Kher shared a special #MondayMotivation post on Twitter by posting a one minute-long video clipping of himself, chirping to the tune of an old Hindi patriotic song “Aye Mere Pyare Vatan” (Oh My Dear Country) - with lyrics wittily re-written to make it an ode to his fellow baldies.

In the song, Anupam is calling out to his lost hair, inviting it to grow on his bald scalp once again. The 64-year old actor is heard telling his long-lost hairline how he is grasped by sadness over his shiny and clear head, which should have been covered by thick hair growth. As part of the song, the actor reminisces about the good old days when his hair would dreamily fall on his forehead and eyes but now, only two ears are visible on either sides of his face, without shiny hair to cover them.

दुनिया भर के गंजो को समर्पित मेरा ये भावपूर्ण गाना। My emotional song dedicated to all the Baldies in the world. 🤣😂🤓😎 #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Ih2nXqfFV4 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 2, 2020

​Ever since Anupam first forayed into the entertainment business back in 1984, he has battled with the struggles of a receding hairline and then baldness. The issue was so severe that in his first film “Saaransh”, the 28-year old Anupam played a role of a 65-year old man on the silver screen.

The actor’s post tickled the funny bones of both categories of people – the ones who are facing similar hair issues, and the ones who like to mock bald people.

Some Twittearti ended up getting all sympathetic on Anupam’s post and posted supportive comments to boost those, who are struggling with hair issues and baldness. The actor also impressed his followers with his baritone voice.

Funny. Honesty makes everything look better than a falling toupee or a wig! Look at Vin Diesel and Jason Statham...and yourself! Charming — Maya Rane (@GoldDusters) March 2, 2020

Anupam Ji who need Baal when you are bold & bald pic.twitter.com/GenjJUzIiH — Arun Singh (@thakurarunrana1) March 2, 2020

Song of the year for baldies nice emotional song...absolutely superb lyrics sir beautiful singing wow sir you're a superb singer and you're having a Very sweet voice

😘💙💛😘 — नीलम प्रसाद ~ nílαm prαѕαd (@nilam_nil78) March 2, 2020

You are an ultimate person sir. It takes a whole lot of guts to make fun of oneself. Hahahahaha.... Good one — Ram Shankar Sharma (@RamShan30758339) March 2, 2020

In 2019, Bollywood released two hilarious, yet thought-provoking films titled “Bala” and “Ujda Chaman” featuring B-town heartthrobs Ayushmann Khurrana and Sunny Singh which addressed the every-day battles of men going bald.