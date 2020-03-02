Indian Censor Board Clips Curse Words, Close-Up Body Shots of Actress From Bollywood Film

New Delhi (Sputnik): “Baaghi 3” is a forthcoming action thriller directed by Ahmed Khan. The movie is the third in the popular “Baaghi” franchise and features glamorous actress Shraddha Kapoor along with Tiger Shroff in the lead role. Disha Patani makes a cameo in the movie, which is slated to hit the screens on 6 March.

The Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) of India had their reservations regarding some scenes of the soon-to-be-released Bollywood film “Baaghi 3” as they didn’t find the lead actress Shraddha Kapoor uttering abusive words appropriate. The film certification body even had their reservations with “zoom in” shots of actress Disha Patani in one of the songs in the film, titled “Do You Love Me”.

In the movie trailer, one could see how the onscreen character of Shraddha, who plays the female lead in the film, cursed strategically, as she can be seen uttering the first half of the word and ending it with the word “Beep”.

However, the CBFC is not happy.

“Shraddha Kapoor’s character in ‘Baaghi 3’ has the habit of spewing abuses at every given opportunity. But she just says half of it and then finishes it with the word ‘beep’. The trailer gives a hint of this…. There are many more such terms…Then in some places, certain words are used by her which sound similar to curse words…The CBFC categorically told the (film)makers that such words can’t be tolerated in a film meant for kids and families and told them to replace them with non-sexually abusive words,” a source close to the project told Indian entertainment website Bollywood Hungama.

Although the film has been awarded a U/A certificate (which means unrestricted public exhibition subject to parental guidance for children below the age of twelve) there were some visuals and other dialogues that the CBFC had an issue with.

“There’s a sequence of a child being beaten. It was modified and a disclaimer was added, in the beginning, denouncing violence against children. The visuals of a body getting burnt were reduced by 50 percent. An abusive word used against a deaf character was found insulting and was replaced. Moreover, there were close-up shots of Disha Patani’s body in the song ‘Do You Love Me’ which seemed a bit too much for the CBFC. These visuals were replaced with long shots and visuals of other characters,” said the source.

The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande.