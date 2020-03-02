Budget Session: Indian Opposition Parties Issue Suspension Notice in Parliament Over Delhi Violence

Member of parliament belonging to the opposition parties - Communist party of India (Marxist) and Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi party - on Monday gave a Suspension of Business Notice in the Rajya Sabha, Upper House of the Indian Parliament, over the violence in Delhi.
The motion has been moved by KK Ragesh of the CPI(M) and Sanjay Singh of the AAP, under Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha.
With the principal opposition Congress party maintaining that they would seek the resignation of India’s Home Minister Amit Shah over the three days of deadly riots in Delhi, and claiming that the federal government failed to contain the violence, the Parliament is also likely to witness a stormy session over the Controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, which triggered protests after being passed 11 December 2019. The Act has been portrayed as the root cause of the violence.
The second half of the Budget Session, beginning from 2 February, will conclude on 3 April.
Rumor-Mongering on Riots
On Sunday evening, rumours were circulating in Delhi about a fresh outbreak of violence, with a suspected death in the city's southern Okhla region. A few metro stations were shut as a precautionary measure, which inconvenienced the public and spread panic and fear, especially in the west of Delhi.
Delhi police denied a fresh break out of violence, quickly tweeting:
The three days of severe violence in Delhi, which began on 23 February, saw 45 people killed and over 250 injured. The bloody riots not only saw the loss of human lives, but caused heavy damage to public and personal property.
