Home Minister Says 2019 Airstrike Showed Indian Anti-Terrorism Efforts Were On Par With Those of US

New Delhi (Sputnik): On 26 February 2019, India carried out a surgical airstrike in northern Pakistan, bombing the alleged camps of Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah stated that India's method of countering terrorism and avenging the deaths of its soldiers could be likened to that of the US: it was capable of entering enemy territory and defeating militants on their own turf.

In security matters, India is respected around the world as the only country with the capacity to enter enemy territory and avenge the deaths of its soldiers, said Shah while speaking at the inauguration of the 29 Special Composite Group Complex of the National Security Guard at Rajarhat in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata.

At the Inauguration of 29 Special Composite Group Complex of NSG in Rajarhat, West Bengal. https://t.co/BQjMCfNRg9 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 1, 2020

​Prior to last year's surgical airstrike, only two countries in the world, America and Israel, were "known for entering the enemy’s territory and avenging the killing of their soldiers". Now, however, Shah believes India can be added to that list.

The Indian Air Force carried out an airstrike on the alleged terrorist camps of Jaish-e-Mohammad in the Balakot region of Pakistan in 2019. The strike was carried out after over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were killed in a terror attack by Jaish in the Pulwama district of Kashmir.

Earlier, in 2016, a special squad of the India army allegedly crossed the Line of Control and destroyed terrorist facilities in the Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir.