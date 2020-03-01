Register
15:53 GMT01 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Amit Shah

    Home Minister Says 2019 Airstrike Showed Indian Anti-Terrorism Efforts Were On Par With Those of US

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Captgs / Amit Shah
    India
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107737/82/1077378246_0:164:2047:1315_1200x675_80_0_0_b661b9c06644acaf90939379ab7edac3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202003011078442614-home-minister-says-2019-airstrike-showed-indian-anti-terrorism-efforts-were-on-par-with-those-of-us/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): On 26 February 2019, India carried out a surgical airstrike in northern Pakistan, bombing the alleged camps of Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

    Indian Home Minister Amit Shah stated that India's method of countering terrorism and avenging the deaths of its soldiers could be likened to that of the US: it was capable of entering enemy territory and defeating militants on their own turf.

    In security matters, India is respected around the world as  the only country with the capacity to enter enemy territory and avenge the deaths of its soldiers, said Shah while speaking at the inauguration of the 29 Special Composite Group Complex of the National Security Guard at Rajarhat in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata.

    ​Prior to last year's surgical airstrike, only two countries in the world, America and Israel, were "known for entering the enemy’s territory and avenging the killing of their soldiers". Now, however, Shah believes India can be added to that list.

    The Indian Air Force carried out an airstrike on the alleged terrorist camps of Jaish-e-Mohammad in the Balakot region of Pakistan in 2019. The strike was carried out after over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were killed in a terror attack by Jaish in the Pulwama district of Kashmir.

    Earlier, in 2016, a special squad of the India army allegedly crossed the Line of Control and destroyed terrorist facilities in the Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir.

    Related:

    Indian Terror Probe Agency Conducts Raids For Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorists in South Kashmir
    India’s Federal Home Ministry’s U-Turn: No Plan to Introduce National Register of Citizens
    Pakistan's Retaliation For Indian Airstrikes on Balakot Was For Their Domestic Audience - IAF Chief
    Tags:
    Amit Shah, airstrike, Balakot, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse