New Delhi Riots Provide Stories of Compassion Amid Hate, Religious Conflict

New Delhi (Sputnik): Several chilling stories of inhumanity have made the headlines amid the violence that has engulfed New Delhi, But at the same time, some hear-warming stories of neighbourhood compassion seem to be reinstating a little faith in humanity.

One such story is that of an Indian soldier named Mohd. Anees whose house was torched in the riot-ridden Khajuri Khas area of north-eastern Delhi.

The soldier, who escaped with three members of his family was rescued by paramilitary forces, but he failed to save all of the special preparations he had saved for his wedding next month.

On Saturday, the media reported that the Border Security Force (BSF) has decided to rebuild Anees’ house and present it to him and his bride as a wedding gift.

BSF will rebuild its Constable Mohammad Anees' house, which was burnt in #DelhiViolence, and hand it over to him as a 'wedding gift': Officials

​As soon as BSF’s decision began making the rounds on social media, netizens began applauding the military for setting an example for others to extend a hand of help to those in need.

Thank you BSF!

Every one to join in reaching out to the victims in the best possible manner.

​The Hindu-Muslim riots in Delhi have left over 250 people injured and at least 42 people dead. Houses, shops and places of worships have all been attacked by the rioters who initiated violence and vandalism as they fight for and against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Enforced in December 2019, the controversial CAA entitles non-Muslim migrants from neighbouring countries that came to India before 2015 to apply for citizenship. The NRC requires Indians to prove their ethnicity via paper work and ancestral documents.

The situation in the north-eastern parts of the national capital remained stable today with residents starting to pick up the pieces of whatever is left over from their pre-riot lives.

Many people are trying to help others in need.

For instance, a picture of a young child, breaking down after the last rites were given to his father, who became victim of the violence, touched netizens across India.

Now, several people are trying to reach out to the family of this child to offer financial help and education sponsorship.

Can someone get me in touch with the family or share their bank details? I'm planning to sponsor the kids education till 18.

​Similar such stories of people with different religious backgrounds helping each other out are now being shared on social media.

Friday prayers in Delhi. Hindus come forward to protect the Muslims while they pray.

Friday prayers in Delhi. Hindus come forward to protect the Muslims while they pray.

This is the India we know. Don't let the bastards erase it.

