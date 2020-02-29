Indian Professor In Legal Trouble For 'Inappropriate' Facebook Post Provoking Hot-Tempered Hindus

New Delhi (Sputnik): Following religious clashes between Hindus and Muslims in India's capital, social networking giants including Facebook and Twitter have come under fire for not monitoring the circulation of misinformation, provocative messages and inappropriate content via their platforms throughout the country.

On Saturday, a college guest professor teaching in the city of Silchar in northeast India was reported to authorities; his students accused him of sharing 'religiously inappropriate' messages on Facebook, the media reported.

Souradeep Sengupta, was a visiting physics professor at Silchar’s Gurucharan College. A group of 10 students from Sengupta’s class approached the local police and lodged a first information report (FIR), claiming that he had abused the fundamentals of Hinduism’s “Sanatan Dharma” – which is a Sanskrit term for the eternal set of duties incumbent upon all Hindus.

As part of their police report, the students also alleged that Sengupta had used Facebook to attempt to trigger people by writing belittling remarks about Hinduism.

In addition to filing the police complaint, the students also reached out to the principal of their college, demanding Sengupta's immediate termination.

​According to the media reports, Sengupta was trolled online for his comments on Facebook; he eventually deleted his inappropriate posts and asked for forgiveness.

“I apologise for any religious sentiments I may have hurt by my posts. I made some irresponsible comments about a communally sensitive issue. It was a lapse of judgement. My intention was not to insult any religion at large,” Sengupta posted on Facebook.

ON 24 February, India’s capital Delhi saw protests descend into riots which lasted three days over the government’s newly-passed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). The Hindu-Muslim clash has left at least 42 people dead and over 250 people injured.

Introduced in December 2019, the controversial CAA entitles non-Muslim migrants from neighbouring countries that came to India before 2015 to apply for citizenship. It came amid the introduction of the NRC, which requires Indians to prove their ethnicity via paper work and ancestral documents.

The cyber police cell in the Indian city of Hyderabad has registered a case against leading social media platforms for spreading rumours and stirring negative sentiment amid tensions between Hindus and Muslims.