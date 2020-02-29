Register
12:29 GMT29 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of Rapid Action Force (RAF) move past smoldering debris after it was set on fire by demonstrators in a riot affected area after fresh clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, February 25, 2020.

    Delhi Riots: Pain Hasn’t Ended For Bereaved Families Who Await Bodies of Loved Ones

    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107841/56/1078415635_0:83:3056:1802_1200x675_80_0_0_cd61ce9244b4b3b5353f943d49f21350.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002291078437966-delhi-riots-pain-hasnt-ended-for-bereaved-families-who-await-bodies-of-loved-ones/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Three days of riots in Delhi between pro and anti-citizenship protesters have left the city in shock, especially among those who can't retrieve the lifeless bodies of their murdered loved ones, as hospitals are demanding money for the release of corpses.

    As the death toll in Delhi’s violence has reached 42, there are 25 bereaved families who have yet to receive the bodies of their family members. Family members claim hospitals are demanding money from them and that they have been waiting for the lifeless corpses for the past 3-4 days.

    “They are not returning the bodies and asking us to pay Rs 4,000 ($55.40) to claim them,” said a riot victim’s relative, who stood waiting outside Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

    He said hospitals are asking for money using the pretext of “videographing the body”.  “We haven’t heard of hospital authorities’ videographing a body before. We have tried to contact police regarding this, but no one answers our call,” said the family member, who did not wish to be named.

    Another family said that they have been waiting for the body of their relative since 26 February. “No one is here to listen to our demands. We have already lost our family member, now at least return their bodies to us,” said Hamid, a bereaved relative of a riot victim.

    Forty-two people have been killed and 250 were injured in the three days of violence in Delhi which began on 23 February. Disturbing tales of mobs targeting the houses, businesses and places of worship of Muslims have emerged.

    Another family member present at GTB hospital said that he has been waiting for the body of his nephew, who was burned to death after his hands and legs were cut during the evening on 24 February. “Nearly 30-40 people are here to claim the bodies of their loved ones. No one is here to listen to us,” the deceased’s uncle said.

    Meanwhile, there are bodies which haven't been identified yet, and families who are still looking for missing relatives.

    A fresh wave of violence hit Delhi a day ahead of United States President Donald Trump’s visit to India on 24 February. What began as a clash between pro- and anti-citizenship act groups descended into internecine mob violence against religious groups.

    While shoot-on-sight orders were issued to police officials, paramilitary forces were called in to control the situation and curfews were imposed. The epicentre of these riots remained Northeast Delhi.

    Student Unions, opposition parties and civil rights groups have emerged as a major force behind anti-CAA protests. They accuse the Act of being discriminator, as it excludes Muslims from being granted India citizenship. They say the new law violates the secular principles of the constitution.

    However, the government has maintained in Parliament that no Indian citizens, irrespective of their religion, would lose citizenship under this new law as it seeks to grant citizenship, not take it away.

     

     

    Related:

    Delhi's Ruling AAP Suspends Party Member on Charges of Killing Intelligence Officer During Riots
    Delhi Riots: Police Miscalculated Risk, Central Armed Force Should Have Arrived Earlier – Journo
    'They Are Asking Names’: Muslim Boy From Riot-Affected Delhi Whose Father Died in Riots on Friday
    Tags:
    citizenship law, Riots, Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    This Week in Pictures: 22 - 28 February
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse