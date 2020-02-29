Flying Without a Boarding Pass: Pigeon Puzzles Startled Passengers Aboard Indian Go Air Flight

New Delhi (Sputnik): The crew of an Indian low-coster flight had to eject an uninvited guest from the aircraft – a pigeon.

Low cost airlines such as India's Go Air have made air travel available to a wider range of passengers, although nobody was expecting a pigeon to show up on flight G8702; the startled stowaway flew around the aircraft, causing hooting and laughter. The flight was scheduled to fly from the western city Ahmedabad to the northern city of Jaipur.

While passengers standing in the aisle ducked in an attempt to save their heads every time the pigeon flew over them, others took the opportunity to record the rare nature sighting with their phones.

The incident also caused a slight delay in the scheduled departure of the flight. As a result, it arrived at 6:45 p.m. local time rather than 6:15 p.m.