07:50 GMT29 February 2020
    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at Saadabad Palace in Tehran, Iran, 13 October 2019

    Modi's Hindu Supremacist Agenda Akin to the Nazi Persecution of Jews - Pakistan's PM

    © AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Presidency
    New Delhi (Sputnik):  While Delhi is dealing with the aftermath of three days of bloody riots between anti- and pro-citizenship groups in India's capital, the rhetoric around it has yet to end. Amid the severe riots that claimed 42 lives, Delhi also witnessed the imposition of a curfew, the arrival of paramilitary forces and school shutdowns.

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has compared Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “agenda of Hinduism" to the "plot for the genocide of Jews by the Nazis”. Khan further compared the riots in Delhi to the 2002 anti-Muslim riots in Gujarat that took place during Modi’s tenure as head of the state.

    ​The head of Imran Khan's political party, Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had shared a video of Delhi-born Cambridge University lecturer Priya Gopal, saying that she likened the “attack on Muslims, their mosques, homes and businesses in New Delhi to the persecution of Jews carried out by the Nazis”. Khan stated that he too has constantly been making similar claims.

    ​Khan’s comment comes in the wake of riots in Delhi, where pro- and anti-citizenship amendment (CAA) groups clashed, leaving over 40 people dead. The violence took an ugly turn when rioters targeted the Muslim community; several mosques were set on fire, along with Muslim minority-owned businesses and shops. Over 250 people were injured in the clashes, which began on 23 February and lasted three days.

    The CAA grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants who settled in India from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan prior to 2015. The new law is being targeted for "the conspicuously exclusion" of Muslims from the offer of citizenship.

    Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Khan has raised his voice against the controversial CAA, which was passed by the Indian government on 11 December last year. While speaking at the UN Global Refugee Summit in Islamabad on 17 February, the Pakistani Prime Minister accused the India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of using the new law to target the 200 million Muslims living in India.

    Imran Khan, Riots, Pakistan, Delhi, India
