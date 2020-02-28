Register
12:51 GMT28 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Knife and fork

    Health Products Still Small Part of Booming Indian Food Industry: Nutrition Spotlight Index 2020

    © Flickr / Kurtis Garbutt
    India
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202002281078428822-health-products-still-small-part-of-booming-indian-food-industry-nutrition-spotlight-index-2020/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): With the changing tastes of food aficionados, the Indian food and beverage industry is expected to touch the $ 46 billion mark by the end of 2020. This gives the food processing industry more reasons to add variety to its product ranges.

    With the Indian food and beverage industry growing at a fast pace, the findings of the second edition of the India Access to Nutrition Spotlight would be a matter of concern for many as it shows healthy products still remain a small part of the fast-growing Indian food industry.

    On Friday, the Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNI) launched the second edition of the India Access to Nutrition Spotlight Index in New Delhi and the principal finding, following months of in-depth research, was that the largest food and beverage companies in India are providing only limited healthy products options to a population faced with major nutritional challenges.

    “ATNI sees food and beverage companies in India showing their commitment to providing healthy food and engaging in a dialogue on how to support India’s Eat Right Movement. Lifestyle changes in India have caused a shift in consumer habits – from consumption of traditional food to more urban food habits consisting of packaged and processed foods, high in sugar, fat, and salt,” Inge Kauer, Executive Director of ATNI, said in a statement.

    “In fact, India is among the top 10 consumers of fast food in the world. This, coupled with the fact that India is set to become the third-largest consumer economy, presents an enormous opportunity for food and beverage companies to make nutrition a core part of their business plans, and to adopt comprehensive, public and commercial strategies to address issues related to the burden of malnutrition in India,” he added.

    In 2016, ATNI published the first India Spotlight Index, the first-of-its-kind independent national assessment to measure the nutrition-related policies and practices of India’s ten largest food and beverage manufacturers.

    The second 2020 edition extends the scope of the Index by including the 16 largest food and beverage manufacturers in India – nine of which were previously assessed in 2016 – with the ultimate goal of driving the private sector’s performance on healthy, affordable diets and addressing under-nutrition, obesity and diet-related diseases.

     

     

     

    Related:

    Former Philippine First Lady Imelda Marcos Gets 42-Year Sentence for Corruption
    Had I Been the PM of India, I Would've Given Opportunity to People: British Chef Marco Pierre White
    Tags:
    index, nutrition, food, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Farewell to Sports: Russian Tennis Legend Sharapova Finishes Her Career
    Farewell to Sports: Russian Tennis Legend Sharapova Finishes Her Career
    VP vs. the Virus
    VP vs. the Virus
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse