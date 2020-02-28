Bollywood Actress Shardha Kapoor Reveals What Her Ideal Date is Like

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bollywood star Shradha Kapoor’s next film “Baaghi 3” is an action thriller directed by Ahmed Khan. The movie is the third installment of the popular “Baaghi” franchise and features Tiger Shroff in the male lead along with actor Riteish Deshmukh.

The lead stars of the forthcoming Bollywood film “Baaghi 3” are on a promotional tour for the movie that is set to hit screens on 6 March.

In one such video making the rounds on the internet, actress Shradha Kapoor has revealed her ideal romantic date: “It would be watching a movie cuddled up in the coziest blanket while eating the best food".

Shradha also expressed her love for Indian delicacy, chaats.

“I had two sev puris yesterday and I usually eat a plate of sev puri at least once or twice a week", she said.

The filmmakers have released the latest song from the movie starring the very glamorous Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff. Titled “Do You Love Me”, the song is the official licensed version of a Lebanese hit of the same name by a band called The Bendali Family that became famous in the 1970s and 1980s.