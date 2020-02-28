Delhi Violence Engulfs 4 Mosques, 79 Houses, 52 Shops, 2 Schools - Fire Service Data

New Delhi (Sputnik): India's capital city, which over three days has witnessed its highest level of violence in decades, saw rioters setting ablaze properties including mosques, schools, houses, factories, and shops.

Violence, which began on Sunday in northeastern areas of Indian capital city over the contentious citizenship law passed by parliament, saw protesters indiscriminately setting fire to public and private property.

According to official data, as many as 79 houses, 52 shops, 2 schools, 3 factories and 4 mosques were burned.

A senior fire official noted that 25 calls reported vehicles in flames, and over 500 cars, trucks and busses were gutted.

An estimated 218 calls reporting fire incidents were reported in riot-hit northeast Delhi between Monday and Thursday.

According to a senior fire official, fire-fighters were challenged to reach affected locations, in many cases only made possible through the support of police officials.

"As many as 1,000 trips were made in the entire northeast district area by our fire vehicles. During the violence, five fire engines were damaged, including one which was completely charred. Some of the firefighters even had to take shelter to save themselves after the vehicles were attacked," a senior fire official said.

The ongoing violence has left at least 35 dead and over 300 injured, including policemen and fire-fighters.