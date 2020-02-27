Former Pink Floyd Frontman Roger Waters Protests Indian PM Modi, ‘Racist Citizenship Law’

New Delhi (Sputnik): Ever since India’s federal government enacted a controversial citizenship law, the country witnessed widespread protests, some even violent, against the law. In the latest clashes between pro and anti citizenship law activists, which turned communal, 34 lives were lost and scores wounded.

Former Pink Floyd Frontman Roger Waters has criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as “facist and racist”.

In an event organised in London as a protest against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition to the United States, Waters, on stage, read out a few lines from Indian poet Aamir Aziz’s poem 'Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega' (Everything will be remembered).

'This is a young man none of us know. His name is Aamir Aziz and he is a young poet and activist in Delhi. He is involved in the fight against Modi and his fascist, racist citizenship law,' began Waters.

“Everything Will Be Remembered…Kill us, we will become ghosts and write of your killings, with all the evidence. You write jokes in court; We will write 'justice' on the walls. We will speak so loudly that even the deaf will hear. We will write so clearly that even the blind will read. You write 'injustice' on the earth; We will write 'revolution' in the sky. Everything will be remembered; Everything recorded,” he said.

Roger Waters of Pink Floyd reads Aamir Aziz's 'Sab Yaad Rakha Jayega' and slays Narendra Modi. #DelhiRiots2020 pic.twitter.com/LAsDDD01Sq — Samiran Mishra (@scoutdesk) February 27, 2020

​Aamir Aziz is best known for his protest song ‘Achhe Din Blues’ that got around 200,000 views on YouTube since its release in March 2019.

However, netizens didn't appreciate the move of Waters.

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), has taken the lives of 53 lives so far, including 34 in latest violence in Delhi.

The law seeks to grant citizenship to illegal immigrants from religious minorities who faced persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before 2015. The law, however, excluded Muslim migrants from the list, which was deemed discriminatory and unconstitutional by many activists. The government has strongly denied these allegations, saying that the law does not discriminate against anyone.