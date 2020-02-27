Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan Helps Medical Student Fix Her Hair in Viral Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Over his 27-year film career, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has starred in such movies as “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”, “Kal Ho Naa Ho”, and “Devdas” earning him the moniker of the most romantic actor of all time.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in the film “Zero”, has once again wooed his admirers on social media by helping a medical student fix her hair during an award ceremony for the winner of the La Trobe University PhD scholarship named after him in Melbourne.

In one of the viral videos that has surfaced online, Shah Rukh Khan was awarding a young female researcher from the Indian state of Kerala, Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi. However, what caught netizens' attention was how “Badshah” of Bollywood came to her rescue when her hair got caught in her coat.

Adorable 😘🥰💕 — Seda Kh-Aryan (@SedShah) February 27, 2020

Awww so loveable — nawal aabed Allah (@aabed_nawal) February 26, 2020

He has exibhited his love and respect towards women from the begining. — Vinod (@Vinodlm9) February 27, 2020

According to media reports, Gopika was selected from over 800 Indian women and she was awarded a four-year scholarship at a ceremony that took place on Wednesday.

Shah Rukh Khan doesn't just have a fan following in India as one recent video shows. In the clip, Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth can be seen attempting a popular dialogue from Khan's 1995 “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”.