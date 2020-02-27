Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan Helps Medical Student Fix Her Hair in Viral Video

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in the film “Zero”, has once again wooed his admirers on social media by helping a medical student fix her hair during an award ceremony for the winner of the La Trobe University PhD scholarship named after him in Melbourne.
In one of the viral videos that has surfaced online, Shah Rukh Khan was awarding a young female researcher from the Indian state of Kerala, Gopika Kottantharayil Bhasi. However, what caught netizens' attention was how “Badshah” of Bollywood came to her rescue when her hair got caught in her coat.
Video: King Khan @iamsrk during an event today #LaTrobeUniversity https://t.co/67vFg5UR0F pic.twitter.com/eDvX8oZ7o6— ♥Russian SRK Club♥ (@SRK_RUSSIAN_FC) February 26, 2020
According to media reports, Gopika was selected from over 800 Indian women and she was awarded a four-year scholarship at a ceremony that took place on Wednesday.
Shah Rukh Khan doesn't just have a fan following in India as one recent video shows. In the clip, Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth can be seen attempting a popular dialogue from Khan's 1995 “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”.
